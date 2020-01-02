Our View: Getting ready for the burn

Among the many reasons experts say Solvang is one of the nation’s best places to celebrate the Christmas season is the annual tree burn, which happens Saturday.

The festivities begin at 5 p.m. and last until the trees we enjoyed so much are embers being carefully tended by county fire fighters.

This all assumes the weather is cooperative, which the weather gurus say is likely. A little on the chilly side, but hey, it’s winter, right?

The tree burn puts the finishing touches on this year’s Julefest fun marathon, which saw some significant changes as the new elected leadership points Solvang into, perhaps, a different kind of future. Not everyone is on board with that, but as casual observers we’d say most of the holiday was an unmitigated success.

The tree burn will take place in the field behind Old Mission Santa Inés, 1760 Mission Dr. in Solvang, sponsored by the Solvang Parks & Recreation and supervised by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

That collaboration is vitally important, for two big reasons. First, it gives the Fire Department an opportunity to demonstrate how dangerous a dry Christmas tree can be. Second, there will be a lot of folks on hand to see and appreciate the safety message.