Our View: Getting ready for the burn

Among the many reasons experts say Solvang is one of the nation’s best places to celebrate the Christmas season is the annual tree burn, which happens Saturday.
The festivities begin at 5 p.m. and last until the trees we enjoyed so much are embers being carefully tended by county fire fighters.
This all assumes the weather is cooperative, which the weather gurus say is likely. A little on the chilly side, but hey, it’s winter, right?
The tree burn puts the finishing touches on this year’s Julefest fun marathon, which saw some significant changes as the new elected leadership points Solvang into, perhaps, a different kind of future. Not everyone is on board with that, but as casual observers we’d say most of the holiday was an unmitigated success.
The tree burn will take place in the field behind Old Mission Santa Inés, 1760 Mission Dr. in Solvang, sponsored by the Solvang Parks & Recreation and supervised by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
That collaboration is vitally important, for two big reasons. First, it gives the Fire Department an opportunity to demonstrate how dangerous a dry Christmas tree can be. Second, there will be a lot of folks on hand to see and appreciate the safety message.
The tree-burn tradition is believed to have originated in Holland in the mid-1800s. After Christmas, young boys would scramble around town looking for old, discarded trees and set them on fire. Boys will be boys.
It is great sport — as long as it doesn’t get out of hand, a fact that is part of the Fire Department’s annual demonstration at the tree-burning event.
You’ve likely seen the videos of how quickly a dry Christmas tree can burn. If not, here’s a quick tutorial: Once the fire begins, it’s over in the blink of an eye, burning with incredible intensity.
According to the National Fire Prevention Association, Christmas tree fires cause about 160 house fires a year, killing an average of three people, injuring 15 and causing about $10 million in property damage a year.
A considerable number of Valley folks have questioned the wisdom of the Solvang tree burn each January, citing the risk of air pollution and blowing embers sparking a wildfire. That’s why the fire-fighting crew is on hand, and showcases the value of a demonstration that could be a real life-saver.
If city leaders ever decide to skip the tree burn, there are a variety of viable alternatives. For example, minus the sharp little “leaves,” the trunk makes decent firewood, when used properly. Old trees can be chopped into mulch, and left in bigger pieces as wood chips that smell pretty good. They make good fish habitat when placed properly.
Not all the trees will be ready for the Saturday evening bonfire. Catholics traditionally keep their trees and other decorations up until Jan. 7, the day after Epiphany.
Whatever your religious beliefs or opinions about the holiday season in general, you have to admit that Solvang is the optimal place to be for the holidays, a fact known to everyone who lives here, and to tens of thousands of annual visitors who are drawn to the town’s holiday decorations like moths to flame.
Actually, as hectic as the Christmas season can be, and usually is, we’re always sad to see it go. There is a special magic in Christmas, especially for the young ones, and plenty of nostalgia for us older ones.
Make your plans for the Saturday tree burn, learn about fire safety, and look forward to next year.