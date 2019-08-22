It should be obvious to everyone living in a free, democratic society that we all have the right to change our minds.
Perhaps that is our way of justifying the Solvang City Council’s back and forth on the matter of funding local tourism-promoting organizations.
Actually, the very descriptive word used in our news story on the council’s changing of the minds was “backpedaled.” That seems about right.
In last year’s budget cycle, the council authorized hundreds of thousands in financial support for the Solvang Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Chamber of Commerce, both of whose major responsibilities include making sure plenty of visitors will come to our town.
If that was their goal, they have been hugely successful. Taxes and fees paid by tourists account for the lion’s share of the city’s revenue stream each year.
When the council majority indicated earlier this year that the funding spigot might be shut off, or the flow severely limited, local business owners were somewhat apprehensive. But the anxiety level ramped up significantly a few weeks ago when the council abruptly denied funding for both organizations, forcing layoffs — and full-scale panic in the local business community.
The political implications of such a move apparently penetrated the council majority’s wheelhouse, and last week the council unanimously rescinded its earlier terminations of the SCVB and Chamber’s contracts with the city.
That doesn’t mean all is well with this issue. The council also told staff to get back into negotiations, to see if something more agreeable than a total eclipse of the tourism groups could be accomplished. After this dust-up, it seems evident the city’s relationship will be different in the future with those two organizations, whose employees likely now do their jobs as if on very thin ice.
Local residents showed up at last week’s council meeting loaded for bear.
“Please, let’s be adults about this. Let’s not get personal. Without marketing we will be Ghost Town USA. We will not be Tourist Central,” said a Solvang homeowner and private service contractor.
But there were other voices heard at that meeting, including another local business owner who questioned a large funding package for the Chamber, which he characterized as not being as open and transparent as it could, and should be: “We want transparent chambers. We want democratic chambers.”
He makes a valid point, and it doesn’t apply only to the Chamber, but to all agencies and organizations that receive funding of any amount from the city. Much of the funds are derived from taxes and fees paid by local residents, and they deserve to know how and why their tax dollars are being used.
Yet other voices at the meeting did not support government subsidization of the local tourism industries, period. They pointed out traffic issues and infrastructure needs they believed should come before luring more visitors to town.
We admit, on certain weekends, Solvang takes on distinctly zoo-like characteristics. This newspaper hears about it, a lot, when the various bicycling events are staged in and around Solvang, necessitating the closing of streets and creating a comprehensive traffic nightmare. We’ve experienced it, and while we do like the excitement of a big weekend, we see why so many local residents do not like them at all.
The City Council’s back-and-forth approach to the tourism issue is understandable, and the most likely outcome will be some sort of compromise — not just doing what the city has always done, but looking for new, maybe less-expensive ways to maintain the tourism economic engine.