It appears Solvang lost a little money on its first Fall Fest adventure, which is not altogether unexpected on a maiden voyage. What remains to be seen is whether there will be a similar voyage next fall.
The financial hit to the city was relatively minor in the overall scheme of things, but the psychological damage may have been more severe.
The festival ate up several prime profit-making days for local business operators. The slowdown was exacerbated by festival organizers having downtown streets blocked off for a few days before the event.
As we’ve mentioned before, long-time Solvang residents aren’t particularly keen about having access blocked to their favorite driving, shopping and dining haunts.
That much was made clear at last week’s City Council meeting, at which a number of local residents and business folks spoke up about the council’s new paradigm to attract more tourists to town.
That is an admirable goal — if the local business operators can reap some of the collateral benefits of having a bevy out out-of-town money spenders.
There also is the matter of Solvang already being quite the tourist magnet during holidays and most weekends, especially the downtown area.
Complaints at last week’s council meeting rang true, because many businesses essentially went into lockdown on days their cash registers normally would have been doing a happy dance. And when local businesses make less money, the city makes less money due to the loss of sales tax revenue.
One business owner at the meeting demanded the city stop barricading sidewalks at downtown’s public events. All things considered, that’s a good suggestion. And, he insisted that blocking off streets creates a public-safety problem, especially regarding access by emergency vehicles.
At the very least, if the council decides to continue with these types of closed events, the signs announcing street closures should include wording to the effect that “business are open, and visitors are welcome,” or something of that nature. That, too, was suggested by a downtown business owner.
A lot of ideas were bandied about at the council meeting, and a person might reasonably assume that because council members are elected by the folks making those suggestions and requests, that if there is to be a second Fall Fest, those ideas will be incorporated.
This concept deserves more discussion because not all of the feedback on the recent Fest was negative. Some businesses did quite well. Many local families said they liked the fair-like atmosphere.
But the problem for some was that the Fest really didn’t fit the Danish model upon which Solvang was founded, and which has grown in recent years.
That shouldn’t be much of a challenge for local policy makers and event planners, because the framework for the Danish theme is solidly in place, and has been for more than a century. In other words, the stage has been set, now all organizers need do is design a play that fits the stage.
We mentioned in last week’s editorial that such events could be shifted to other venues in the city, such as the field behind the Mission. That could work, but we’re not certain the move would help local business operators any more than holding the event on downtown streets.
These sorts of public discussions are good for the city, and its resident/taxpayers. The more we talk about common concerns, the more likely our elected leaders are to come up with viable compromises.
Compromise is a fairly simple concept, but one that far too few government officials seem to understand.