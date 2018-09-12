We will assume, based on long experience, that most of you reading this editorial are adults, and if demographic evidence is to be believed, have been adults for many years.
Another assumption — this one based on immutable physical science — is that if you are an adult, you attained that lofty status by staying alive.
Putting those facts together, today we make a plea that in order for today’s kids to reach your stage of life, all adults need to behave like adults, drive safely around our local schools, all of which ensures that you won’t be the person responsible for depriving one of those children of growing old.
To that end, the California Highway Patrol recently conducted a pedestrian and traffic safety operation in the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School traffic zone, focusing on drivers and pedestrians violating right-of-way laws, or taking unsafe and illegal actions.
The very sobering fact is, CHP officers issued 29 tickets and four warnings over a short period of time on a single day. The agency later released a list of things drivers must be aware of, and it contained the usual litany of warnings about slowing down, paying attention and thinking about the safety of our children. Here’s why:
The average number of school children killed each year in the United States while walking to or from school is 100. About half those fatalities are children under the age of 15. Another 25,000 kids are injured in school zone accidents.
Most of these tragic events really are not really accidents. They are the result of kids doing foolish things — which all adults should expect from children — and adult drivers either ignoring school-zone speed limits, or not paying attention, or too often making both of those driving mistakes.
The not-paying-attention part involves any and all things not directly related to driving your vehicle. It could be using the phone, eating your breakfast, or fiddling with the vehicle’s controls.
An encouraging fact is that school zone deaths and injuries have actually gone down in recent years, thanks in large part to efforts such as the CHP’s one-day crackdown in and around Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
It’s not all about speeding or distracted driving. Adults dropping their youngsters off at school in the morning or picking them up in the afternoon need to follow simple rules about not double parking or stopping in school crosswalks.
We have our foggy mornings, which is another red flag for motorists in and around schools. Put the double-parked cars in drop-off areas and fog together, and you have a recipe for tragedy.
Always, always obey the posted speed limits in school zones. Public safety officials use the mantra “speed kills,” and it does. A few seconds longer in your commute won’t make a big difference in your day — unlike what happens if you are responsible for hitting a child in a school zone.
Lots of folks don’t like these public-safety checkpoints. They may feel it’s an intrusion or some form of police entrapment.
The fact is, officers aren’t just trying to save a child’s life, they’re trying to save your’s as well. Because if you strike and kill a pedestrian, no matter how old they are, life as you know it is essentially over. And you can never get it back.
So, instead of glaring at the officer manning that checkpoint, consider the real reason that you’re being slowed — it’s to save lives in all areas of the age spectrum.
Think about it.