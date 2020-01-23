Our View: City Hall may need a DMZ

Here is what may seem to be a legitimate question concerning Valley politics: Are the wheels coming off Solvang city government?
There was a major dust-up at a recent City Council meeting, when members voted 3-1 to kick Joan Jamieson off the Board of Architectural Review.
The vote followed a discussion that grew heated at times about an email Jamieson sent to fellow board members, urging them to attend a council meeting to lobby on the board’s behalf.
The email raised City Attorney Chip Wullbrandt’s Brown Act antenna, citing California Government Code 54952.2 (a): “… a majority of the members of a legislative body shall not, outside a meeting authorized by this chapter, use a series of communications of any kind, directly or through intermediaries, to discuss, deliberate, or take action on any item of business that is within the subject matter jurisdiction of the legislative body.”
Further complicating the issue was Wullbrandt’s contention that encouraging all members of the board to attend a City Council meeting with the purpose of participating raised a second issue — a double quorum. Such a meeting would have to be on an official agenda as a joint meeting of the council and its advisory board.
Jamieson fired back that her email was informational only, not an effort to influence council members. The wording of her electronic message is pretty clear — attend, participate and influence.
Jamieson then essentially accused city officials of pirating her private emails, which raised even more dust at the meeting. A verbal wrestling match ensued between Jamieson and Mayor Ryan Toussaint, with Toussaint hinting at removing Jamieson from her board position, thus provoking Jamieson to resign on the spot. After which council members squared off for a vote.
Whew! Is there something in the water at City Hall? Are local elected officials taking cues from President Trump’s often odd and bellicose public behavior?
Whatever the reasons, maybe everyone could take a deep breath, step back a few paces and rethink the art of diplomacy.
***
Here’s another Solvang City Council question — what’s the city’s new tourism strategy?
That one has been in suspended animation since a newly-elected council tossed out the Conference & Visitors Bureau after a lengthy stint.
Local folks believed they got a taste of the new wave in the annual Julefest to-do, which locals and visitors seemed to enjoy, but which raised the hackles of some local business owners.
The partial answer to that question was delivered the other night when the council approved a five-month deal with IDK Events to handle the city’s marketing and tourism chores.
The five months may seem a little strange, but these are strange times in local government. In fact, the short-term agreement makes sense because the city intends to put the marketing/tourism functions out to bid about half-way through through this year.
The overall success of Julefest 2019 was the key to keeping IDK around. While some shop owners complained about off-site events and closed streets early on, the mood seemed to change when business owners began tallying their receipts from December, which a local business official referred to as a “life kiss” for local commerce.
With the signing of IDK, council members expressed relief that meetings could now focus on something other than marketing and tourism, and who or what would be running that show.
Maybe this would all be simpler if elected officials settled matters the old-fashioned way of either duking it out in the middle of the street, or actually talking in a civil manner to each other.