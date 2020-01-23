Our View: City Hall may need a DMZ

Here is what may seem to be a legitimate question concerning Valley politics: Are the wheels coming off Solvang city government?

There was a major dust-up at a recent City Council meeting, when members voted 3-1 to kick Joan Jamieson off the Board of Architectural Review.

The vote followed a discussion that grew heated at times about an email Jamieson sent to fellow board members, urging them to attend a council meeting to lobby on the board’s behalf.

The email raised City Attorney Chip Wullbrandt’s Brown Act antenna, citing California Government Code 54952.2 (a): “… a majority of the members of a legislative body shall not, outside a meeting authorized by this chapter, use a series of communications of any kind, directly or through intermediaries, to discuss, deliberate, or take action on any item of business that is within the subject matter jurisdiction of the legislative body.”

Further complicating the issue was Wullbrandt’s contention that encouraging all members of the board to attend a City Council meeting with the purpose of participating raised a second issue — a double quorum. Such a meeting would have to be on an official agenda as a joint meeting of the council and its advisory board.