If the late Yogi Berra could be asked about Solvang city politics, he might say “it’s deja vu all over again.” And he would be correct.
The deja vu part goes back to last year when then-council member Hans Duus resigned because he had moved out of the city. That set off a spirited debate about how to fill Duus’ vacated seat.
A similar situation occurred this month as a result of Ryan Toussaint’s win over long-time Mayor Jim Richardson, thus leaving Toussaint’s seat vacant, requiring the council to find a replacement.
Normal folks may wonder why there is disagreement, given that the city had a set procedure for filling empty seats, including the commonsense choice of picking the person who finished second.
But as another sports announcer might say, not so fast, my friend. The city’s procedure also allows the council to take applications from citizens who fancy themselves on the City Council, or holding a special election.
All of these variables are in play, and the action begins with the swearing in of the newly-elected mayor and council members on Dec. 10.
Just from a practical standpoint, it seems the council could eliminate the special-election option, because that would be expensive for a city government counting its pennies.
Having the new council choose from a list of applicants, assuming there are any, has inherent problems. For one thing, with the vacancy the council has only four voting members, which increases the split-vote potential.
Out-going Mayor Richardson put it best: “I can see the head-banging. I’ve been through this before. Several times. … Instead of having a cohesive council, it’s going to be probably butting heads right off the bat, and it’s not good for the city.”
Agreed. However, taking applications for wanna-bes, then having the council select that seat-filler option still has that 2-2 vote potential, and takes the decision out of the hands of the city’s voters.
On the other hand, if the four council members opt to offer the seat to the runner-up, that would be current member Joan Jamieson, who narrowly lost in her re-election bid on Nov. 6.
All of this makes clear that the council is caught between a rock and a hard place. Selecting a new council member from recent applicants takes the decision out of the hands of voters. Filling the seat with a runner-up essentially does the same. And holding a special election costs the city money it hasn’t budgeted for.
All of that might be avoided if the council had decided to vote now on a replacement for Toussaint, because until next Thursday the council has a full compliment of sitting members, which it won’t have when the newly-elected bunch is sworn in next Thursday evening. But there’s just something fundamentally wrong about lame-duck politicians being allowed to decide anything, although it happens all the time in the presidency and in Congress. That doesn’t make it right, because what it means is that an out-going group saddles the in-coming group with potentially unwelcome co-workers.
Do you have a pounding headache yet? Just hang on. The Dec. 10 council meeting should be interesting to watch and listen to. One can only hope the four council members can reach some sort of consensus.
All of which proves a point made many years ago. Sausage may be great with your eggs in the morning, but you definitely don’t want to watch it being made. That’s politics in America.