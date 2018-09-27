It may sometimes seem life in Solvang is just one big celebration. That’s true, in a very fundamental way.
The city is host to all kinds of special events. Summer is big because of the weather. The holiday season is big because, well, just because. And besides, Solvang around Christmas is just what it appears to be — a festive Danish village.
The latest big event was the Danish Days celebration, days of fun and food that thrilled thousands, as it always does.
Danish Days honors the establishment of Solvang by Danish-Americans in 1911, and perpetuates Solvang’s Danish heritage with a feast of authentic food, music, dancing, parades, live entertainment and all sorts of family activities.
The Saturday parade is always a big draw, which segues nicely to the aebleskiver-eating competition.
Any kind of contest in which gorging oneself is the objective draws a crowd, and this year’s throng of onlookers got a special treat, as YouTube star Raina Huang established a new record by downing 36 of the doughy delights in five minutes. What makes this especially significant is that the previous record was 18.5 aebleskiver. We can’t imagine what the half portion was all about.
Huang’s accomplishment was not unexpected, because this visitor is an eating pro who makes the competitive eating circuit. Only in America.
The eating competition always triggers a deluge of aebleskiver devouring, and this year’s Danish Days was no exception. Event officials reckon about 9,000 of the Danish delights bit the dust.
Danish Days is far from just an aebleskiver-eating extravaganza. It’s truly a celebration of Solvang. And it reminds us you don’t have to be a Dane to enjoy. This newspaper and its staff are proud to have been a part of this community event for generations.
***
In case you hadn’t heard, the Valley’s unofficial beach is back in business — for humans, that is.
Surf Beach on Vandenberg Air Force Base has reopened after spending the majority of the summer closed to protect the nesting western snowy plover population.
Surf is the closest beach for Lompoc residents, thus is also a preferred beach for Santa Ynez Valley folks. It’s tough each summer when those base-located beaches are shut down, and lots of people don’t like it. But we should — for the plover’s sake.
The western snowy plover is a threatened shorebird, about the size of a house sparrow. Its breeding season runs March through September, and plovers can be seen nesting along the shores, peninsulas, offshore islands, bays, estuaries, and rivers of the Pacific Coast.
Plover nests usually are built in the grasses away from the surf line. A typical nest contains three jelly-bean-sized eggs, which are camouflaged to look like sand and barely visible to even the most well-trained observer. Plovers will use almost anything they can find on the beach to make their nests, including kelp, driftwood, shells, rocks, and even human footprints.
And that’s what makes the nesting season so dangerous for the species. Sometimes humans will walk over nests and not even realize what they’ve done.
Plovers have a long list of natural predators, and tossing in the human factor certainly does not help. So, each nesting season when a predetermined number of violations has occurred, nesting beaches are off-limits to humans.
The western snowy plover has been living on our Central Coast beaches for thousands of years. The beaches are now open to humans, but the annual closings are a reminder of how we all need to be better stewards of the land.