Our View: An awakening in the Valley

The general theme was red, white and blue, with signs reading “Freedom is Essential” and “Freedom over Fear.” It’s a theme being repeated in many states across the country — and a theme that has been a constant in American life since the nation’s very beginnings. That much was apparent last Friday as motorists passing by honked their horns in support of the movement.

The park demonstration was facilitated by a 4-1 Solvang City Council vote earlier last week to open city parks, and encouraging county officials to leave phased reopening decisions up to local jurisdictions. That, too, seems to be a sentiment sweeping American communities.

The lone dissenting vote came from Karen Waite, who was adamant in her opposition to opening potential gathering spaces for spreading the coronavirus. Waite cast her vote via the internet, while the other council members met as a group.

That also exemplifies the sharp divide between those who want to get the economy going again vs. those who would prefer to see what the downstream costs are — economically and in human misery — if a reopening triggers another wave of COVID-19 infections and deaths.