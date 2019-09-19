Congratulations to Xenia Bradford for being named Solvang city manager, following the abrupt departure of David Gassaway.
As of now, Bradford carries the title of “acting” manager, giving the City Council some wiggle room in case that arrangement doesn’t work out.
Probably a smart decision, given the council’s recent history with its staff, some of whom can’t seem to find common ground with a council majority determined to push Solvang governance in new directions.
Gassaway was asked to resign, and he did, after the council agreed to rewrite his employment contract so that a voluntary exit would afford more or less the same severance package as being fired.
It is nice that the council gave Gassaway and his family a more dignified path out of town, but there remains the questions of why this council majority can’t seem to get along with its employees.
Another mystery is why so many council decisions are being made behind closed doors, essentially keeping taxpayers who foot the city’s bills in the dark about what their elected leaders have in mind.
We know most government entities conduct personnel matters behind closed doors, to protect both the government and taxpayers, and the employee being fired or asked to resign. It’s a convenience that seems to fly in the face of the very notion of government transparency.
The official reason given for Gassaway’s exit after only a few months on the job has to do with a difference of opinion about what direction the city should be taking.
In a statement released early last week, Mayor Ryan Toussaint said this: “Mr. Gassaway brings a lot of talent to the table with his knowledge and work ethic. The City Council has a different direction for the community and we mutually agreed that a separation would allow the City Council to achieve its desired outcomes. We wish David well and thank him for his time in Solvang.”
Fair enough, but what exactly is the “direction” to which the mayor refers? This question has come up regarding previous council actions, and to this day, there has been no definitive explanation about what the city’s leaders are working on. That would seem to be something of interest to a lot of Solvang taxpayers.
The mayor said last week that, regarding the City Council’s vision, members are looking to make Solvang more of an automatic weekend destination for Southern California residents. We’ve been around for many years, and it seems evident Solvang achieved such status a long time ago. What, exactly, does the council have in mind in the way of improvements?
Gassaway was gracious in his exit comments, saying he thought the council’s vision has enormous potential, but “it’s just not quite there yet.”
Conciliatory words one might reasonably expect from a recently asked-to-resign employee who will be looking for a new job elsewhere. Berating former employers would be bad form career-wise, and could narrow his or her employment opportunities.
And Council member Karen Waite, who has often been an opposition voice on this council, said she was “blindsided” by the subject of the closed session last week because she “wasn’t aware of anything” that would lead to Gassaway’s resignation. So, one elected member of the council has been kept in just about as much of the dark as Solvang taxpayers.
We are aware that this council has been in office less than a year, and there is a predictable and complicated learning curve for folks elected to municipal policy-making positions for the first time.
Still, a little more transparency might help.