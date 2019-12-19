Someone, or several someones, invaded the campus of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School sometime over the weekend of Dec. 7-8 and left behind some disturbing images.
The popular euphemism is “tagging,” but what such acts truly are is criminal vandalism, and in the case of the SYVUHS graffiti attack, hateful, disrespectful and unacceptable.
Symbols and words were spray-painted on school buildings, including a swastika, dredging up dreadful memories of the Nazis and their unspeakable atrocities during World War II.
Not exactly a bright spot in this otherwise glorious holiday season.
School security camera footage failed to turn up any suspects, but our guess it was kids having what they consider to be “fun,” at the expense of those of us who actually remember what images of hate such as a swastika really mean.
***
A full-on cannabis grow farm on Baseline Avenue in Santa Ynez is on hold, for now at least, while county officials make some adjustments to the business’s permit application.
Hacienda Co. seeks a permit to cultivate 15 acres of cannabis outdoors in the center point of a 64-acre tract. The plants would be harvested two, or possibly three times a year. The operation includes an existing 3,500-square-foot barn that would be renovated to make it airtight.
The airtight part is crucial, because as anyone who’s been near a cannabis grow knows, very pungent aromas — or stench, depending on your personal views — can fill the air. And you don’t want to be downwind from such operations.
The stinky air is caused by turpenes, just one of the chemicals present in cannabis that contribute to its distinctive odor, which has been compared to the vapor trail from an irate skunk.
The smell can affect the taste of grapes, and the Santa Ynez Valley is replete with vineyards. There’s another unintended consequence. A spokesman for Coastal Vineyard Care Associates said, “The smell of marijuana, most often, if it’s potent, the (wine grape) buyer will walk away …”
Which makes it all the more important that the county Planning Commission gets the final permit right.
***
We can’t get the image of that swastika off our mind, but we also won’t let it get us down.
We must always remember that living in the Santa Ynez Valley — and especially Solvang at this time of year — is truly special. Some might even refer to it as a privilege.
We were reminded of that on a recent Friday night, when locals and some visitors braved a light drizzle and coolish temperatures to watch the annual, official Julefest tree-lighting ceremony in downtown Solvang.
The event honored Julefest grand marshals Bent Olsen and John Martino for their efforts to finalize plans for a live Christmas tree for the first time in many years. Bent and John had the honor of flipping the switch, which earned a round of oohs and aahs from the crowd.
The 20-foot-tall blue spruce bespangled with oversized colorful ornaments, strings of lights and a huge star on top, bathed the cheering crowd in its light. All the while dancers danced and singers sang the appropriate seasonal tunes.
This Valley is special throughout the year, but there is something magical about the period between Thanksgiving and the annual tree-burning ceremony. If you can’t smile and have fun this time of year, you need an emotional tuneup.
School district officials quickly erased the dreadful images at the high school, so we can get on with our holiday celebrations.