Last week was truly special for bicycling enthusiasts, as Amgen Tour of California pro racers sped through the Valley.
We’ve seen this in past years, and frankly, it just never gets old — even if you don’t happen to be a top rider with seriously over-developed quads.
The Amgen Tour is California’s version of the Tour de France, which happens every summer and is one of the world’s premier sporting competitions.
The tour bikers raced through not long after runners competed in the Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon, which further enhances this region’s reputation as a fine venue for top-grade sporting events.
How fitting, then, that another major event was taking place in the Valley, with an entirely different purpose. On that same weekend, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School ninth-grader Tsering Hauenstein brought dozens of local folks out for a 13-mile bike ride to raise money for a truly great cause.
It was the second year Hauenstein and her mom, Kristi Hundt, organized the 1000 Bikes Campaign, a bike-riding event arranged through Lotus Outreach International, which raises funds to facilitate the purchase of bikes for young girls in rural Cambodia who must otherwise walk a worrisome distance to and from school.
The program works like this — for every $75 Hauenstein raises, the nonprofit organization provides a scholarship that includes a bike, pump, lock and tools, ensuring a girl safe transportation to get to their local school, and a chance at a decent education. Last year, Hauenstein’s ride raised enough to buy 100 bikes.
And here is why such a program is so desperately needed — Cambodia has roughly 25,000 miles of passable roads, and we do mean roughly. Only about about 1,500 of those miles are paved. The remainder ranges from rough to downright nasty.
The work being done here by Hauenstein and her mom will give a small percentage of Cambodian girls transportation to and from school, and the two Valley women are only half-way to their fund-raising goal. That means we are likely to see more such biking half-marathons in the future.
These kinds of local events won’t solve all the world’s problems, but they can make a dent. Hauenstein and her mom and hoping to keep the event rolling.
Hundt could barely contain her pride in Tsering’s take-charge attitude: “She gave two power-point presentations before the (weekend) event, one at Dunn Middle School. I am very impressed with her.”
As should all Valley residents be proud. This is the sort of small project that, magnified over many communities, could turn into something with global implications. It takes volunteerism to another level, and exemplifies the spirit Valley residents always tend to bring to worthwhile projects.
Last Saturday’s ride was actually two rides that were available to bicyclists, but the majority of participants opted for the more challenging 13-mile course that took them north on Refugio, west on Roblar Road, south on Alamo Pintado Road, and back to Refugio via the dedicated bike path that parallels Highway 246. There was also a beginners’ route that took riders six miles out-and-back, starting south on Refugio Road to the end of the pavement and back.
We’re guessing that some of those on the shorter track will go the distance next year. We can make such a prediction based on Hauenstein’s comment after the ride:
”I plan to stick with it. We're not going to stop until we reach our goal.”
A good lesson in giving back to the global community.