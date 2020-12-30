You are the owner of this article.
Orcutt Academy wins league title

Girls soccer: After leading Spartans to first league title, Orcutt Academy's Brian Speer is the All-Area Coach of the Year
Orcutt Academy coach Brian Speer guided his team to a 19-5-2 overall record in the regular season and a 10-2 run through the Ocean League, capturing the school's first league title in girls soccer. He's our All-Area Coach of the Year.

While Santa Maria's boys were thriving on the pitch, Orcutt Academy's girls also had a stellar season. The Spartans won the Ocean League title, the first in program history, while also making the CIF semifinals, where they lost in a shootout to Orosi.

Spartans coach Brian Speer was voted the All-Area Coach of the Year. His group was powered by Marianna Chavez, who was named the Ocean League's co-MVP. Chavez tallied 18 goals for the Spartans last season as they finished 21-6-2 overall and 10-2 in league play. 

