Orcutt Academy senior Karli Lundberg picked up where she left off last year, earning medalist honors in the Spartans’ first full match of the high school girls golf season.
But it was the Santa Ynez Pirates that prevailed, winning the non-league girls golf match 256-274 Tuesday afternoon at Rancho Maria Golf Club in Orcutt.
“I played in Monday’s Pirates Invitational (at the Alisal River Course.),” said Lundberg. “But that was just a two-player tournament. Today was our first full-team event and I think I did really well. Everything came together."
Lundberg shot a round of 44 in the nine-hole match over Rancho’s front nine while Santa Ynez’s more experienced squad packed its scores in the low-50 range.
“Our girls were all very consistent,” said Santa Ynez coach Sarah Ovadia. “We got a great low round from Emily Ruiz and our No. 3 player Caelyn Linane had our second best score.”
Ruiz led the Pirates with a round of 48; Linane shot 50 followed by Marina Vengel (51), Olivia Cortopassi (52) and Bridget Callaghan (55).
“All the girls are super excited to start the year with a win,” said Ovadia.
Melissa Burns (50) had the Spartans’ second low score followed by Lauren McClung (60), Luna Sahagun (60) and Vivian Meyer (60).
“Their girls we basically bunched up around 50 but they’ve got a lot more experience than we do. We’re a very young squad. Karli is our only senior. Our other five starters are all sophomores so we know we have a lot of things to work on but I’m happy with where we’re at,” said Orcutt Academy coach Jim McManus. “We set the benchmark last year of 305 on this course and today we had about a 30-stroke improvement.”
There was another thing that got McManus excited.
“No wind,” said McManus. “It was a perfect day for golf, a gorgeous day. I couldn’t have asked for a better day. To actually play a round at Rancho with no wind is amazing. I told the girls that I know this course can drive you crazy at times but they all played well.
“And good luck to Santa Ynez. I wish them well. I know they’re in a different league but for them to win their (Channel) league title would be awesome.”
The Spartans’ busy week continues Wednesday with a match against Santa Barbara High at the Santa Barbara Public Course and Thursday when Cabrillo visits Rancho Maria.
Santa Ynez is back home at the Alisal River Course Thursday to face St. Joseph.
Santa Ynez 258, St. Joseph 281
Morgan Blunt shot a 45 to earn medalist honors while leading the Pirates to a non-league win over St. Joseph on Thursday at the Alisal River Course.
Marina Vengel (52), Ryann Melville (53), Bridget Callaghan (54) and Emily Ruiz 54 rounded out the Pirates’ scoring.
Macie Taylor (50) was St. Joseph’s low scorer, followed by Lita Mahoney (59), Jacquelyn Mengal (55), Bella Aldredge (55) and Emma Cosma (62).
Pirate Invitational
Sisters Adeline and Emma Anderson led Buena to victory at last Monday’s annual Pirate Invitational at the Alisal River Course.
The sisters shot a best-ball score of 63 for a four stroke victory over the Oaks Christian Duo of Charissa Shang and Johanna Nio.
Lauren Wang and Jennifer Liu from the Westlake A team finished third at 71.
Santa Ynez had three teams in the two-person, best ball tournament.
Morgan Blunt and Marina Vengel, on the A team, finished with a 95.
Caelyn Linane and Bridget Callaghan shot a 99 on the B team and Emily Ruiz and Emily Melby had a score of 1o04 on the C team.