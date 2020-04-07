Letters to the Editor:

Over the past two weeks, I have been amazed at the healthcare workers, police, firefighters, and not to mention the clergy who are making immense sacrifices preparing for and caring for not only victims of the coronavirus, but others with serious health conditions. I have had a few chances to get out of my house to replenish supplies and have been impressed with the empty streets. Nobody should have to give up their school year nor their graduation, hospitalized seniors and others in convalescent homes who are isolated, and everyone else who is having a hard time in isolation. Please remember that we have been through this situation before, maybe not as drastic as this. Our modern society has many things that were never before available to anybody. As sad as I feel about not physically being able to go to church, I am thankful for streaming services. Never in my wildest dreams would I think that I wouldn't be able to attend Palm Sunday, Holy Week, and Easter services. NEVER. But everyone needs to cooperate, follow the guidelines. Stay informed, don't listen to the rumors, ignore the politicization of this situation. We can't rehash what's been done or worry about the future without concentrating with the present. Stay positive, use this time as a gift, don't waste it. When this gets better and it will, hopefully we will take the good habits of hand washing forward, helping others, and not taking our freedoms for granted. I look forward to getting back to my routine. We all have our work, our part to do. When this is over, we'll be stronger and able to handle the next crisis.