Letters to the Editor:

Deny Cat Canyon oil expansion
For those of us who have been opposing the three proposed Cat Canyon oil projects, the announcement that PetroRock has withdrawn its application to drill 231 wells between Sisquoc and Orcutt is welcome news. Meanwhile, the fight continues against the two other Cat Canyon projects. Aera and TerraCore’s projects will add nearly 500 new wells, generate substantial greenhouse gas emissions that severely increase climate risks, jeopardize drinking water quality in the Santa Maria Groundwater Basin, use thousands of gallons of freshwater for drilling, and threaten public safety.
As evidenced by the recent crash and spill of more than 4,500 gallons of crude oil into the Cuyama River upstream from Twitchell Reservoir, the remaining Cat Canyon proposals constitute major threats to our water, wildlife, and communities. Hundreds more crude oil tanker trucks will be put on our roads if the TerraCore and Aera Energy projects are approved. In the coming months Santa Barbara County will consider whether to approve these proposals. Please urge your planning commissioners and county supervisors to deny these dangerous projects.
Ken Hough, Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Action Network
We'll be stronger after this
Over the past two weeks, I have been amazed at the healthcare workers, police, firefighters, and not to mention the clergy who are making immense sacrifices preparing for and caring for not only victims of the coronavirus, but others with serious health conditions. I have had a few chances to get out of my house to replenish supplies and have been impressed with the empty streets. Nobody should have to give up their school year nor their graduation, hospitalized seniors and others in convalescent homes who are isolated, and everyone else who is having a hard time in isolation. Please remember that we have been through this situation before, maybe not as drastic as this. Our modern society has many things that were never before available to anybody. As sad as I feel about not physically being able to go to church, I am thankful for streaming services. Never in my wildest dreams would I think that I wouldn't be able to attend Palm Sunday, Holy Week, and Easter services. NEVER. But everyone needs to cooperate, follow the guidelines. Stay informed, don't listen to the rumors, ignore the politicization of this situation. We can't rehash what's been done or worry about the future without concentrating with the present. Stay positive, use this time as a gift, don't waste it. When this gets better and it will, hopefully we will take the good habits of hand washing forward, helping others, and not taking our freedoms for granted. I look forward to getting back to my routine. We all have our work, our part to do. When this is over, we'll be stronger and able to handle the next crisis.
Bill Potts
Santa Maria
Looking for better food supplies
We are seniors and have lived here for more than four years. We are homeless and live in our motorhome. I had a stroke in December 2018, and have basically been homebound because a crushed disc prevents me from stabilizing. We don’t talk to anyone here. A couple of days ago I called regarding food help for seniors, and they came yesterday with a bag of food consisting of two 16 oz bottles of juice, a can of mushroom soup, a can of pears, a can of red beans, a bag of yellow lentils and a small box of popcorn. Not only am I ashamed and humiliated, I feel so bad for other seniors treated with such little concern. We have worked all our lives for non-profits, we have raised our children respectfully and our 17 grandchildren. I feel as if what we created to help others has been in vain. Really, who cares? Because today I hear that Oprah and Jeff Bridges both gave $1 million to help local food banks. So who is getting this money? I really put my all into helping others and expected nothing in return, but when we finally needed help, I feel as though we were slapped in the face.
Helen Magoon
Santa Maria
