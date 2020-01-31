Letters to the Editor: Will the GOP nail the coffin shut?; Base nuclear commentary on science

Will the GOP nail the coffin shut?

Can’t people see what is going on? Step by step our Republic is being attacked and, now, dismantled more quickly by Jay Sekulow, leading the Trump legal gang, with especially Alan Dershowitz. They have claimed to have proven that the Constitution says it is okay for Trump, as he says, “to do anything”! Does anyone care that this, in fact, is being “above the law” like a dictator?

Recently, Sekulow’s Trump gang claims proof that he has absolute immunity, along with total executive privilege, which allows prevention or obstruction of witnesses and documents in not accepting the subpoenas which he calls invalid as they seem, also, to attack impeachment itself.

In addition, Trump’s legal team supports his absolute control of foreign policy, which includes soliciting dirt on a political opponent, and absolute control of security, as approving his own people’s security clearances, his right to declare an incriminating Trump book “top secret” or to attack main steam media.