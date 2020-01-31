Letters to the Editor: Will the GOP nail the coffin shut?; Base nuclear commentary on science

Will the GOP nail the coffin shut?
Can’t people see what is going on? Step by step our Republic is being attacked and, now, dismantled more quickly by Jay Sekulow, leading the Trump legal gang, with especially Alan Dershowitz. They have claimed to have proven that the Constitution says it is okay for Trump, as he says, “to do anything”! Does anyone care that this, in fact, is being “above the law” like a dictator?
Recently, Sekulow’s Trump gang claims proof that he has absolute immunity, along with total executive privilege, which allows prevention or obstruction of witnesses and documents in not accepting the subpoenas which he calls invalid as they seem, also, to attack impeachment itself.
In addition, Trump’s legal team supports his absolute control of foreign policy, which includes soliciting dirt on a political opponent, and absolute control of security, as approving his own people’s security clearances, his right to declare an incriminating Trump book “top secret” or to attack main steam media.
Just today, Dershowitz says that a narcissist POTUS can assume his own election is for the public good which allows him wide rights to undermine an opponent by any means as being for the good of Americans. What is next? Justify making him King Trump? Allowing these “absolutes” protects him from such as the Senate impeachment trial, with no witnesses or documents, and supports an absolute monarchy against Congress. Dershowitz even supports doing away with impeachment.
In the process, Sekulow and the gang is attacking our Constitution to work the dismantling of our Republic and democracy in taking America down as Trump has been doing and is, exactly, what Putin wants. Are the GOP senators going to add the final nails in our Republic coffin?
Don Jones
Santa Maria
Base nuclear commentary on science
Californians for Green Nuclear Power is an organization committed to preserving the contribution of safe, carbon-free nuclear energy in our state's efforts to fight climate change. In the process we have confronted determined natural gas interests which stand to reap immense profit from the shutdown of Diablo Canyon; we have confronted solar and wind developers who stand to do the same.
Of all the challenges we face, none is greater than pervasive misinformation being spread about the safety of spent nuclear fuel, and nuclear energy in general, of which "Our View: Finding Nuclear Options" (Jan. 28) offers several textbook examples.
Diablo Canyon Power Plant has had a viable strategy for storing the remnants of nuclear power generation since the day it opened in 1985. It's stored in sealed metal casks designed to contain radiation, manage heat and prevent nuclear fission; to resist projectiles, tornadoes, floods, and temperature extremes.
Above all, nuclear engineers have taken extraordinary care in designing the casks to withstand any forces they might encounter in an earthquake. What they can't protect against are the fervent imaginations of antinuclear activists - but frankly, that's not their concern. Their concern is protecting public safety.
To this day, PG&E admits it has never had a plan to replace Diablo Canyon with "sun, wind and water." The only possible alternative is gas-fired electricity, generation that will add 8 million metric tons of CO2 to California's CO2 emissions - the equivalent of 1.7 million additional cars on the road.
So please - spare Central Coast residents your science-free fearmongering. They can understand, and deserve, an accurate assessment of the potential risks and rewards of continued operation for Diablo Canyon. What you provide does them a disservice - one with only negative impacts for the environment and our local economy for decades to come.
Carl Wurz
Burbank