Letters to the Editor: Why oil subsidies?; Supreme dislike is well deserved; Our lives depend on it

Why oil subsidies?
This Earth Day Week, our governor is working to permit more dangerous, high intensity oil drilling in our county. The White House is hosting oil companies to bail them out with hundreds of billions of our tax dollars. Due to the coronavirus crisis, oil is flooding the world and oil prices have collapsed.
Why are we trying to rescue a dangerous and polluting oil industry with our tax dollars, risking our precious water table and deteriorating our climate? The coronavirus crisis is our opportunity to move massive oil industry subsidies to better use, underwriting clean energy development.
I want a fat subsidy to put solar panels on my roof and an electric car in my garage. Fifty percent of the price should do it! Take the $4 billion taxpayers cough up annually to subsidize the oil industry and give it back to "we the people" who want to clean up our environment. Who do our government leaders work for anyway, "we the people" or large polluting industries? Happy Earth Day.
Larry Bishop
Buellton
Supreme dislike is well deserved
A recent letter writer likes to vilify liberals. He states that Leonard Pitts sees everything through racism. I assume the writer is not black. Neither am I, but I worked in black communities for many years. People would ask me why "they" don't pick themselves up by their boot straps and get going. I reply that when you have been put so far down that you are under the boot, it is hard to reach the boot straps. It is still prevalent in this country.
He also shared a dislike for Rachel Maddow. Many times on TV Rachel has invited Republicans and conservatives to come onto her show. They don't because they know she has all her ducks in a row unlike Fox opinionated entertainment (it is not news -- I know, I watch it every day).
The writer also says that liberals just hate Trump. Well, I remember presidents back to Truman. Some I liked and some I did not. POTUS 45 is ruining the country I fought in a war to protect. Of course, I have a supreme dislike for him. It is well deserved.
Rick Tibben
Nipomo
Our lives depend on it
President Trump has, in recent days, referred to himself as a "wartime President," equating the danger and challenges of the COVID-19 crisis with those faced by presidents whose administrations dealt with military conflicts.
The analogy is not far fetched. The concept of "acceptable losses" is an important factor in planning military campaigns and operations. Do the benefits to be derived from the successful completion of the operation justify the anticipated loss of life required in achieving it?
Such is the dilemma facing our Commander in Chief. As of today, COVID-19 has claimed approximately 35,000 American lives. How many additional lives lost are acceptable in restoring our economy to pre-coronavirus levels if the primary objective is not in the national interest but in the President's re-election?
Trump adherents would argue that his re-election is in the national interest. His opponents see reopening the economy sooner rather that later a gamble that the epidemic will end before deaths reach levels that voters find intolerable.
Would the President unnecessarily sacrifice lives to win reelection? Some would argue that not one additional life should be sacrificed, but that is not realistic in either scenario. Some would argue that every garden variety flu virus claims thousands of lives annually but, it must be remembered, COVID-19 deaths are in addition to and not instead of.
It should also be pointed out that we have vaccines for and medications with which to treat flu viruses that have been around for awhile, and they are therefore, preventable deaths. Trump's decision, by his own admission, will likely hinge on his gut instinct. Let us hope that he is as prescient as he claims to be. Our lives depend on it.
Robert Hoffman
Santa Maria
