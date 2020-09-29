Letters to the Editor: Who made the tax laws?; Thanking Carbajal for job well done; Smell the roses before they are lost forever

Who made the tax laws?
Before you get in an uproar over Trump’s taxes, ask yourself this: Who made the tax laws that his accountants used to declare his taxes? Answer: The same “career” politicians that are upset and making a big deal out of it. Trump did not make those laws, they did.
Don Bates
Santa Maria
Thanking Carbajal for job well done
Fall cleanup and grateful I have a home and dead leaves after all of the icy mornings hauling a 50-pound toolbox up flights of stairs to job sites. Happy for my public school education to help me become an accountant and certified government financial manager.
Along with gratitude I am distressed that Andy Caldwell, Donald Trump and rich-old-ladies want to take away the Social Security income I have earned, paid for, and receive with compounded interest as the basis of my federal retirement (FERS).
Andy Caldwell, Donald Trump and rich old women belittle my earned American benefits and disparage the evil "socialist system". I suppose that includes women that worked for less money than men, that saved, did dirty work and all for our socialist retirement and Medicare handouts.
Then, finished with the evil eye, the guy asks for my vote?
Do Andy, his idol Trump, and the blue hairs consider my trash pickup, water service, sewers, public education, as part of the socialism they want to destroy? Does that include the discount on utilities for low income senior citizens, another tax and handout for old folks?
It will not happen. We have a good, dedicated congressional representative that fights to protect the beauty and cleanliness of my Santa Barbara County and the City of Santa Maria. He doesn't badmouth my retirement benefits either. So, I salute you, Salud. Job well done - so far.
Patricia Lala
Santa Maria
Smell the roses before they are lost forever
I have been asked several times why I write or care what happens to this country, seeing I won't be around much longer.
My answer is simple, I love this country and what it offers that other countries do not.
Freedom of speech, that allows us all to express our thoughts, our feelings and as far as I know, freedom of speech does not mean or include destruction or destroying what does not belong to you.
Living in the United States gives you the right, yes the right, to have and in some states, the right to wear a gun. This rule is for your protection, not to shoot an innocent person for no reason.
Our Forefathers, some, gave up their lives to write the Constitution in hopes, we as a country could all live in harmony, not take what is not yours. Is this asking too much? Work for what you want, don't depend on someone else to give you the "silver spoon".
There is a certain someone, or two, with so much hate and more money than they can enjoy in their lifetime, and that hate of this country, the country that helped make them rich. Now they want to destroy not only what benefits they enjoy but what you, the hard workers have. They have so much hate they have organized two groups, "Organizing For Action" and "Open Society Foundation", and have spread their hate to the uninformed to do their dirty work.
They hope to burn this, our country down so they, with your unknown help, can rebuild our country to be like the broken countries of Venezuela, Cuba, Germany and other socialist states. If you are willing to be their puppet, just change your virus mask for a muzzle. That is what you will be giving up, your rights, no freedom of speech and oh, the right to gather, unless it is under their rule.
So with these thoughts, I write to hopefully inform you, the younger, who have only experienced prosperity. Are you burning and destroying for a small pittance of dollars, not knowing what the consequences in the long run will be, real destruction of the America we love?
Smell the roses before they are lost forever.
Anita Dwyer
Lompoc
