What would the Democrats do?
I have wondered just what the Democrat Party stands for that will make my life better or will make our country a safer place to live? I have emailed Congressman Salud Carbajal but get no reply, I have asked my liberal relatives but they just change the subject.
So far, this is what I see. The Democrats are for open borders and letting anyone in without screening for contagious diseases or criminal background because they will eventually become Democrat voters. In Mexico in order to vote you must present a voter identification card that contains your picture and thumbprint. Isn't it too bad that we are not as advanced as Mexico?
For years now I have been hearing that we are all about to die due to man-caused climate change. Back in 1987 Al Gore predicted that the rising sea levels would inundate coastal cities under 20 feet of water. I live near the ocean and for over 30 years I have seen no change in the level of our seas.
Principia Scientific has studied these claims for years and can find no basis for them. Meteorologist John Coleman, the founder of the Weather Channel, has stated that man-caused climate change is not possible, that we as humans just don't have that kind of power.
Correct me if I am wrong but based on the laws passed in Virginia and New York, Democrats are in favor of infanticide along with higher taxes and abolishing ICE. Since Trump, more people are working, fewer are on food stamps and welfare and North Korea seems willing to talk peace and join in rational discussions, so what more do the Democrats say they will do?
Ralph Bush
Arroyo Grande
Have evidence? Let's see it
So who are the liars? Pelosi, Waters, Schiff, all California’s finest, Schumer, one of New York’s greats, all the mainstream media mouths or is it Mueller?
Each of these, except Mueller, stood directly in front of TV cameras and stated they had evidence that President Trump had colluded with the Russians. They were all righteously indignant and quick to condemn the president when they hoped he had colluded.
Schiff is still babbling on about collusion. Where is your evidence, sir? What do you have that Mueller missed? How pitiful you all look. The media mouths are even worse. You could almost see them drooling in anticipation of the guilty findings from Mueller. Has even one of the above apologized to the president or his family? I, for one, am fed up with these hypocrites and the calls for impeachment. I would rather see a few dozen recalls of these overpaid “public servants.”
This paper just ran an editorial calling for Congress to start doing what we pay them to do. Make America great again (their words). Where was that call over the past two years? Now that the heat may be applied to the Democrat liars with another investigation into who started all these fabricated collusion charges and wasted $25 million suddenly the media wants to move on and get Congress to do what we pay them to do.
I say have Mueller investigate who started this attempt to take down our president, pull every one of them out from under whatever rock they crawl under and let the American people see what a slimy lot they are. I wish the president would sue each and every one who said he/she had evidence.
Glen de St. Jean
Santa Maria