What do Democrats have to offer?
I cast my first presidential vote for Dwight Eisenhower and have been watching presidential politics ever since, and in all of my years I have never seen a president attacked and harassed as vehemently as President Donald Trump. The Democrats and media have gone after him unmercifully, calling him every derogative name in the book from Hitler to Satan to a dumb clown, even calling him "evil," just for the crime of winning an election fair and square and beating a very flawed candidate.
In just two-and-a-half years Donald Trump has done a remarkable job of turning this country around despite the opposition. I can only imagine where we would be if only the Democrats and media were to get on board.
I can't understand where all of this hate has come from and wonder what the reaction would be if President Obama had been treated this way with unending investigations as to how he won and why he won't unseal all of his college records.
With the economy booming and world leaders once again respecting the United States I wonder what Democrats have to offer that will make my life better, put more money in my wallet and make the United States safe from terror?
Ralph Bush
Arroyo Grande