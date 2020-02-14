Letters to the Editor: Well-informed citizens, not animosity; Hartmann inspires, leads

Well-informed citizens, not animosity

Rivalry took the form of racism at a recent Righetti vs. St. Joseph’s basketball game. The original report highlighted Righetti High School students chanting “Where’s your passport,” while a second report stated that St. Joseph students initiated the chanting by yelling at Righetti students about their “green cards.”

Both of the chants illustrate how harmful nationalism is. A synonym for nationalism is xenophobia, which is prejudice against people from other countries. What our country and its citizens should support is internationalism, not nationalism.

Internationalism is defined as “the advocacy of cooperation and understanding between nations.” The U.S. is part of a global society; what we chose to do as a country and as citizens affects and is affected by the global community. Additionally, the U.S. is a diverse country made up of immigrants from all over the world - to be nationalistic is oxymoronic.

It is disturbing that xenophobia is so prevalent in the U.S. when the country was “founded” by Europeans – people who are not native to this land. It is frightening that xenophobia is widespread in Santa Maria when the majority of the population is Latinx.