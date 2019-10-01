Welcome to the cannabis corridor
If you live in, or work in, or visit the Santa Ynez or Lompoc Valleys you’ve probably noticed more and more plastic covered semi-round structures that at times emit a distinct pungent odor. You’re in the cannabis corridor.
As of Sept. 25, California has 3,431 active cannabis cultivation licenses for medicinal and adult recreational use.
Santa Barbara County is the top county with 27% of all state licenses (925). And the area from Buellton to Lompoc is the top region with a staggering 44% of all cannabis licenses in Santa Barbara County, and a whopping 12% of all cultivation licenses throughout California.
Is that over-concentration? You betcha!
How did west Hwy. 246 and Santa Rosa Road become the cannabis corridor?
Some say it’s climate, some say it’s water access, some say it’s lax laws passed by the county. One, all or something else, it’s impacting residents, tourism, and agriculture.
If you prefer being in a place with small town ambience and wine country to being surrounded by cannabis grows, please let planning commissioners know that this over-concentration of marijuana is absurd and they need to fix it by limiting the size of grows and they should not issue new permits until that’s accomplished. Send an email to dvillalo@co.santa-barbara.ca.us and ask that your comment be forwarded to the Planning Commission.
Lest I overlook Carpinteria’s plight, citizens there are reeling from 284 licenses that account for 31% of all cannabis cultivation in the county and 8.3% of all cultivation licenses throughout California. Look out Goleta, you could be next!
Sharyne Merritt
Carpinteria
Anti-vaping ads wrong approach
The advertising plan for anti-vaping is doomed for failure. Even worse, showing young people inhaling and exhaling delightfully flavored smoke from colorful devices may actually tempt young people more.
As every advertising and marketing person knows, the more you repeat something, whether positive or negative, the more interest you attract.
What may be more helpful in stopping this scourge, is realistic portrayal of the serious dangers of this new form of an old poison. Realistic fear of something dangerous is a good thing.
Roy Moss
Santa Maria
Fake comparisons don’t fly
A recent opinion writer sought to reinforce Donald Trump’s false claim that former Vice President Joe Biden, some time ago, tried to force the former President of Ukraine to pursue an investigation into corruption or lose American support, “just as” President Trump did, yet did not face impeachment.
However, there is absolutely no comparison between the two encounters. Biden was then part of a a duly formed diplomatic delegation doing the country’s work, negotiating a promise of Ukraine’s rooting out its governmental corruption as a condition of receiving American military aid.
In stark contrast, Trump was using Ukraine’s need for military aid to fight off the invasion by Russia to “persuade” the President of Ukraine to slander Trump’s probable opponent in the 2020 Presidential election, Trump’s personal, political goal.
We are facing a sad event in our country’s history, the possible removal of a sitting president, accused of persistently violating his oath of office to pursue his personal interest, endangering us all to benefit himself, his family, and friends. We do not need to lose our own moral compass by perpetuating false accusations of others, slanderous evasions, and outright lies by him and some of his supporters in the process.
Istar Holliday
Arroyo Grande