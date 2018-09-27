Waterfield and Moats
With the approach of Santa Maria’s first City Council election by district, voters are faced with a clear choice — do we rely on representatives with deep roots and long-time service to the community, or do we support another incremental step in the plans of those who seek to engineer a radical change in direction for the city?
Both Etta Waterfield and Michael Moats have established long records of service and government sensitive to the needs of all of Santa Maria’s residents.
Waterfield’s personal history and record of sensitivity and care for all citizens in our community make her the ideal choice to represent the 4th District, where I live.
Michael Moats has a long and well-demonstrated history of community service and understanding of the needs of the business community.
Both have qualifications and documented records far superior in this race. I want my representative in the 4th District to act in the best interests of every resident of the district and the city at large. I do not want a council member who is a puppet of activist groups.
That’s why I am voting for Etta Waterfield for 4th District City Council. If I lived in the 3rd District, I would certainly vote for Michel Moats. I urge 3rd and 4th District voters to do the same.
Roy Reed
Santa Maria