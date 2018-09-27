Waterfield and Moats
With the approach of Santa Maria’s first City Council election by district, voters are faced with a clear choice — do we rely on representatives with deep roots and long-time service to the community, or do we support another incremental step in the plans of those who seek to engineer a radical change in direction for the city?
Both Etta Waterfield and Michael Moats have established long records of service and government sensitive to the needs of all of Santa Maria’s residents.
Waterfield’s personal history and record of sensitivity and care for all citizens in our community make her the ideal choice to represent the 4th District, where I live.
Michael Moats has a long and well-demonstrated history of community service and understanding of the needs of the business community.
Both have qualifications and documented records far superior in this race. I want my representative in the 4th District to act in the best interests of every resident of the district and the city at large. I do not want a council member who is a puppet of activist groups.
That’s why I am voting for Etta Waterfield for 4th District City Council. If I lived in the 3rd District, I would certainly vote for Michel Moats. I urge 3rd and 4th District voters to do the same.
Roy Reed
Santa Maria
Measure E list lacking
The Lompoc Unified School District placed placed Measure L on the ballot in 2016, saying it would help repair leaking roofs.
This June, Measure Q was placed on the ballot. The district said Measure Q would help repair leaking roofs.
Measure E is now on the ballot. Again, the district says it will help repair leaking roofs.
I understand the need for prompt repairs to a leaking roof. If my roof is leaking I take all reasonable measures to have it repaired quickly. I will defer other repairs or upgrades because a leaking roof will soon cause significant secondary damage.
So, I was surprised when a recent edition of the Lompoc Record included an article describing recent upgrades to LUSD schools including kitchen upgrades, new asphalt in parking lots, fencing to “greatly upgrade field conditions,” painting.
The article did not mention roofs. This is curious because district officials have been telling us for years about leaking roofs and the terrible conditions they cause for students and faculty.
I see proposed repairs if Measure E passes showing roofing as a deferred item, scheduled to occur after the rains and months after other projects.
As a homeowner and taxpayer, I am at a loss to understand this deferral of critical work. If the administration prioritizes kitchen upgrades, parking lots and fencing over leaky roofs, how can we be sure they will properly attend to other critical needs over cosmetic projects.
Roofs have been leaking for years but the administration focuses on fixing the parking lot and upgrading kitchens? One should question the administration’s priorities for using our tax dollars, and vote “no” on Measure E.
David Kessler
Lompoc
Bill Ostrander on ag policy
I’m not going to debate climate change. Let’s do something about it by electing Bill Ostrander to the state Assembly.
Ostrander is a farmer, but he’s gone beyond that. He’s studied agriculture around the world, and found that agricultural methods can make a difference to greenhouse gases. Better soil care can actually sequester carbon dioxide. Along the way, better soil produces more nutritious food.
Healthier soil is also more resilient to extreme weather, the drought and flooding that are affecting California farmland more every year.
His “regenerative farming” approach can start reducing the greenhouse gases that are causing climate change. Smart, holistic practices, like composting food waste and turning it into valuable compost, enhancing the food system while making California’s most important industry, agriculture, stronger.
Regenerative farming increases biodiversity, another strength for agriculture and our food system.
What we need are more people like Bill Ostrander in office. Bill isn’t beholden to corporate donors or receiving money from obscurely named committees. What we need are more farmers in office and less politicians.
Ostrander will advocate for better, more resilient agriculture for California. I’m voting for him on Nov. 6.
Julia Stanert
San Simeon