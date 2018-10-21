Waterfield and Moats
Santa Maria voters in City Council District 3 will be well-served by re-electing Michael Moats.
Dr. Moats, a dermatologist in the Santa Maria Valley for 40 years, has a long history of civic engagement and service with city government. He helped found the Community Bank of Santa Maria in 2000 and continues as a board director. He served on the city Planning Commission, including as chairman, for seven years.
Dr. Moats is pledged to robust police and fire department services. With Dr. Moats, the City Council has in place special incentives for developers to bring projects to revitalize downtown. Updated plans for citywide bicycle paths are underway.
The City Council has been committed to pay-as-you-go and has kept the city out of debt. The council has taken first steps to deal with escalating pension costs, and Dr. Moats, who helps oversee a bank, has a primary goal of keeping the city financially sound.
In City Council District 4, Councilwoman Etta Waterfield deserves re-election. Even before joining the council, she had extensive experience with city government. She has been a founding member and executive director of the privately financed Santa Maria Police Council, and she was a member of the city Planning Commission for nine years.
Etta Waterfield is a tireless booster of Santa Maria’s economic development, and should be re-elected to the City Council.
Hunter T. Jameson
Santa Maria
Voting Mark Steller for Orcutt school board
I would like to tell you about my friend Mark Steller, who is running to be a board member for the Orcutt Union School District. I have known Mr. Steller for over 20 years. He was my manager when we worked at Longs Drugs. I want to say that Mr. Steller was a model manager. He was fair and understanding. He is a kind man and we have become friends. He is the type of man who is always there when you need him. He has always been interested in helping children of all ages.
After working at Longs, he branched out on his own and is the owner and manager of Old Town Market in Old Orcutt, (by the way, they have the best chicken salad and broccoli salad in town). Drop by and check it out for yourself.
He has hired local kids to work in the store for holidays and summer. I know that I'm going to vote for him. He would be a great asset to the Orcutt Union school board.
Mary McCormack
Orcutt
It is time for change
There have been a spate of letters and commentaries recently to convince the public that President Trump is the object of a spiteful “left-wing mob” out to destroy his good name, agenda and administration.
It is an election season in which hyperbole, falsehoods and slander have become the new normal.
What has also become normal is our president’s defenders’ disrespect for the very principles his party stood for in every other election — family values of morality, truth-telling, respect for others, compassion for the sick and the downtrodden, fiscal responsibility and, importantly, the constitutional obligation of Congress to act as a check and balance to irresponsible use of power.
Our president is and always has been a bigot, the son of a bigot, a pathological liar, who lied about the number of stories in his tower and the source of his fortune, who is now supported by evangelicals and politicians who once claimed the moral high ground and demanded fiscal responsibility, but have abandoned the high ground.
Those political supporters soon knew what they had placed in power but were getting what they wanted — tax cuts for the wealthiest, federal courts packed with business-friendly ultra-conservatives, removal of bothersome regulations on the monied businessmen, deficit-busting amounts of money spent on the military/industrial complex President Eisenhower warned the country against, bringing into the open that people whose wealth depended on the sale of armaments, were, necessarily, the proponents of war who were their customers.
Now these hypocrites are trying to deflect attention from their own civil and moral crimes by slandering those who object to such reprehensible behavior? What could be more laughable.
It’s time to reclaim respect. It’s time to vote.
Istar Holliday
Arroyo Grande