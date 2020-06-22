Letters to the Editor: WAMBO!, Seeking commentary from both sides

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WAMBO!

Wear a mask - back off! That’s what I want to say to the smartass ideologs who flaunt common sense public practices while a extremely infectious and deadly virus lurks everywhere in public.

The loose fitting masks that we are required don’t stop the virus in our breathing zone. They do substantially reduce viruses that we may exhale. And with a little distance, our chance of infecting someone else is low. So you COVID deniers, get a clue. Don’t infect other people. Wear a mask - back off!

Larry Bishop

Buellton

Seeking commentary from both sides

Your recent editorial regarding the governor’s attempt to force all election offices to issue ballots to all registered voters continues the constant barrage of your left-leaning bent.

You state in the recent Georgia primary voting machines didn’t work properly. It happens. That doesn’t mean it’s a conspiracy. And you say how unfair it is to have “long lines of people waiting in the rain to cast their ballot”. I think that’s amazing. Folks who care enough to vote, who want to cast their ballot in person, standing in the rain to do it!