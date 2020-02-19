Letters to the Editor: Voting Republican, here's why

Voting Republican, here's why

A guest commentary writer on Feb. 7 had a list of woes he blames on Republicans. Twelve negatives that if we wish to continue receiving, he urges us to vote Republican.

Lobbyists? So, Democrats don’t use lobbyists? A few I can think of are the various teachers’ unions. Our state legislature (Democrat controlled) is owned by them. Corruption in government? Hardly exclusive to one party. Deficits? Check out the last administration. Gun violence. Look at the Democrat controlled cities (Chicago for one) which have the most restrictive gun laws in the country and yet still have the highest murder rates.

Rather than vote for Republicans because of this distorted list, I will vote strictly Republican for the following reasons: Unemployment at all-time lows for minorities and record lows in general. Stocks getting better every day. Pension funds up. A much better trade deal with Mexico and Canada. Standing up to China and its unfair trade and currency policies. Rebuilding our military. Standing with Israel, our one true ally in the Middle East. Supreme Court judges who believe in and uphold the Constitution as written. Pro-life. Lower taxes.

This is how Republicans have helped America over the last three years.