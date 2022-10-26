Voting King for mayor, Mercado for city council
I am a concerned citizen when it comes to Buellton's future. I have interviewed both candidates running for Mayor and two of the three candidates for City Council. Here are my endorsements.
David King has lived in Buellton for 18 years. He has served in the U.S. military with honors. King understands the importance of preserving the health and well being of individuals.
He was with the CHP for 25 years and wants our town to be kept safe. In 2008 King watched a major development go up in town and was unhappy with what he saw. Instead of just complaining, King ran for City Council, won and became part of the process. He is now vice mayor and has the needed experience to make an excellent mayor.
He has served on numerous boards, commissions, and helped negotiate contracts that reduced cost and increased service for all of Buellton's citizens. King has no desire to achieve a higher office. He is retired and can spend the necessary time to enrich Buellton's community.
Art Mercado has been a Buellton resident for 28 years. He and his wife have raised two children and been involved with community activities for as long as they have lived in the Valley. Mercado has served on both the Planning Commission and City Council.
His experience has given him a perspective which he will bring with him to his role as a City Council member and will help ensure our town has a good fiscal decision making in today’s inflationary times.
Please vote for:
Dave King for Mayor.
Art Mercado for Buellton City Council.
I am!
Larry R. Rankin
Buellton
Seeking civility, not a harangue
As a 34-year resident of Los Olivos, I have been watching with interest the challenges our community faces with regards to our septic dilemma. We have known for decades that the time would come when the community would be faced with coming up with a solution to that problem.
That time has arrived. With the debate growing increasing vocal and opinions expressed ad nauseum, I decided to attend the last monthly meeting of the LOCSD.
I expected the usual reports covering the areas of collection, treatment, and disposal of sewage, wastewater, recycled water, and storm water. What I did not expect was what was released upon the Board when it came time for public comments.
The vocal minority saw fit to rain terror, using personal attacks to make their point. I can respect other’s rights to their opinions, but I draw the line when our elected, unpaid officials are subjected to this type of haranguing.
This is a meeting where information is exchanged and constructive ideas expressed. It is not meant to be a courtroom drama. It has been my experience that I live in a community where we treat each other with respect and civility. That is not what I witnessed. As my husband would say, the louder the voice, the less the message is heard.
As board member Ross reminded us, this project does not have to succeed. I hope the workshops proposed for the first part of the year will be widely attended by members of the community so that we can look at the pros and cons and assess our options.
Members of the community who own property within the District and who will be paying the bill, can then ascertain which the best proposal is for us. In the end, those living outside the District can yell all they want, but they do not have the vote.
Barbara Huebel
Los Olivos
Big government not a good fit for small town Los Olivos
Hello, neighbors! My name is Tom Nelson and I am running to fill one of the open four-year seats on the Los Olivos Community Service District (LOCSD) because I know I can balance our town’s pressing need for a cost-effective groundwater solution and our similarly pressing need to preserve the historic and rural character of our community.
Back in 2018, I opposed forming the LOCSD. Why? Because I thought that we did not need more government. Instead, we only needed to build a sewer for our town and just connect into a neighboring CSD or city’s system, and all would be good.
Guess what. I was wrong!
When I saw that 76% of Los Olivos voters decided to form the LOCSD, I knew my neighbors did not want a large-scale system, and I was curious to learn more.
When the LOCSD was formed, it was already established that a “phased” system was the preferred approach for our community: the commercial core was Phase 1, the adjacent small-lot residences were Phase 2, and the remaining residential lots were Phase 3. The plan was to start with Phases 1 and 2, using a collection system and compact package plant in, or near, the downtown core.
The system now installed at Mattei’s has since proven that this is perfectly do-able. That, and several other factors, helped me see the importance of local governance for this local issue.
First, an old-fashioned sewer for the entire District is not compatible with our way of life or our uses of this land. Large-scale infrastructure invites developers to build, build, build.
Second, it would be outrageously disruptive and expensive to build, operate, and maintain a traditional sewer system and a new sewage treatment plant to serve every lot. On top of the increased assessment fees, every lot owner would also be required to pay for their own “lateral connection” to large sewer mains.
Third, the whole point of forming our own CSD was to avoid having a “Big Government” solution imposed on our small town.
In short, I recognize that my original, “Big Government” thinking was misguided. A simpler, less costly, less-growth-inducing “phased” plan had been, and still is, the right approach.
Like many of you, however, I became aware earlier this year that the plan had changed.
Curious as ever, I began digging through the LOCSD’s online records, and I learned that the LOCSD abandoned the phased plan in 2021, and has been working on an “entire district” plan ever since.
You, the community, will vote on the single plan presented to you in the Proposition 218 vote when that time comes. You will only have one choice: either approve or reject the plan the LOCSD board of directors puts up for a vote.
If we do nothing, we will all get -- and have to pay for -- the “big government” sewer and sewage plant, and we will also pay the price of all the development that will attract.
If you want an appropriately sized, small-community system that addresses the downtown and the problematic residential area, then you have to speak up: attend workshops, make your wishes known, and exercise your right to vote!
My desire to help preserve our historic town and contain the costs of this project led me to seek appointment to fill the LOCSD board seat that opened up just a couple of months ago, and I am asking for your vote so I can help get us back to work on the right plan for our community.
Thomas A. Nelson
Los Olivos
Stay positive, support your neighbors
We are the spouses of two of the candidates running for the three 4-year seats on the Los Olivos Community Services District (LOCSD) board of directors – candidates Tom Nelson and Lisa Bertero Palmer.
While our spouses are seen as being on opposite sides of the campaign, and may have different opinions, we are confident they are both committed to working together in a positive and constructive manner to the benefit of all residents and property owners.
We were both disappointed and appalled to wake up Sunday morning to a very negative flyer placed on our front porches. We encourage the voters of Los Olivos to reject this, and any future, negative and divisive messages from any source.
The Nelson and Palmer families have known each other for well over 20 years.
The Nelson children used to babysit the Palmer children. We attend church together. We are friends and neighbors now, and will remain friends and neighbors long after the election. These events have served to draw us even closer. We love Los Olivos and we love our neighbors.
This comes at a time when it is critical for the voters, residents and property owners of Los Olivos to come together, support each other, be positive, be helpful and open-minded in working with our locally elected members of the LOCSD to solve our wastewater problem.
It is a problem we did not create, but must be solved to prevent a solution being imposed upon us by the County or State. We will need to roll-up our sleeves and work together in harmony to give us the best possible chance of success.
We believe those residing within the LOCSD boundary and the LOCSD board should listen to the concerns of the residents and owners of the adjacent properties and involve them in the solution process. They are our neighbors, too.
We encourage positive and constructive dialogue from all parties to move us in the direction of the best possible solution.
Lynne Nelson
Steve Palmer
Los Olivos