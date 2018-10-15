Voting for Soto, Gutierrez
The League of Women Voters' candidates forum for City Council was so informative. It is wonderful to see well educated, civic minded, new faces seek service to our community. It was great to hear their ideas to make Santa Maria a more desirable city with a focus on the young people and senior retirees in the 3rd and 4th districts.
Such brilliant ideas for making our downtown a thriving area of businesses and activities. A downtown to "meet and eat" as my generation would say, a place to go to browse and support local businesses.
As we say, the new candidates are "thinking outside the box" to bring the finances under control and avoid anymore sales tax increases.
They are college educated in management and law, grounded in the city of Santa Maria, so I am all in for a change in the council for the betterment of my quality of life and I strongly support Gloria Soto and Rafael Gutierrez in this election. I can only vote for one, but if you are fortunate enough to have one of these professional, smart, energetic, candidates as an option on your ballot, please vote for change and betterment for our city.
Pat Lala
Santa Maria
Democrats an angry mob
The Democratic Party, or at least those speaking for the party, resorted to violence, disruption and rule-breaking during the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation process.
A disgusting performance and a disgrace to America, the Senate and to the process of confirming a judge. Senators and Kavanaugh supporters had to walk through leftist protesters to get to the hearing.
These protesting mobs are well-financed and organized with pre-printed signs and appointed leaders to lead them in chants and shouts against their target. There is nothing spontaneous about them.
Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters and other like-minded Democrats are openly asking protesters to follow, threat and hassle supporters of President Trump.
President Reagan, who at one time was a Democrat and president of the Screen Actors Guild, was asked why he had abandoned the Democratic Party and became a conservative. His reply, “I did not abandon the party, it abandoned me.”
It now appears the party has also abandoned any pretense to civility and decency in its move to the radical left. Let us hope there are still some sane voices in the Democrat ranks.
Al Hesson
Orcutt
Lots of reasons to vote Nov. 6
I can’t imagine what it’s like to be a modern-day Republican.
What makes otherwise reasonably bright people collectively disband their morals, their common sense and their ability to discern right from wrong? What is it like to actively support a president who is an old-school racist, inhumane bully, who lies several times a day, who advocates jailing his political opponents and who’s spent a lifetime ripping off America and Americans?
What must it be like for people of faith to watch the likes of Franklin Graham stand at the podium with our current president, abandon WWJD and teach his flock that it is OK to hate?
What’s it like to think a registered Democrat should not be on the Mueller investigation team for fear of party loyalty, but support a Supreme Court nominee to a lifetime appointment who lies under oath, drafted the original Starr report, and blames his multiple sexual assault allegations on Democrats and the Clintons?
No worries for today’s Republican. When facts or truth get uncomfortably close, they reach out to Fox News, the old white guy’s opium, where Sean Hannity’s insane rants, Tucker Carlson’s ever-furrowed brow and Judge Jeanine’s overt nastiness provide temporary soothing relief.
We live in a crazy time. Without basic facts, without commonly-accepted truth, there is no relevant conversation. If we allow this behavior to continue, if we normalize it and pass it on to the the next generation as acceptable, we are doomed.
Nov. 6 is a big deal. Be responsible. Vote.
Ken Foreman
Santa Maria