Voting for Shaun Henderson
We are writing this letter of recommendation on behalf of Shaun Henderson, a candidate for the Orcutt school board.
We have had the good fortune of knowing Shaun and his family for many years and personally witnessed his dedication to family values and volunteerism in our local Orcutt schools and community. His extensive business management experience and concern for the future of our Orcutt schools will bring leadership and fairness to the Orcutt school board. We know his heart and passion applies to everything he involves himself in.
Please join us this November by casting your vote for Shaun Henderson for Orcutt school board. We are confident he will be a true advocate for all students.
Rhonda and Tony Gaspar
Santa Maria