Voting for Justin Fareed, against career politics
I usually don't get involved in politics outside of local issues, but the face-off between Salud Carbajal and Justin Fareed in the 24th Congressional District clearly demonstrates a difference to me.
Aside from identity politics, the distractions of political contributions, and the finger pointing, one thing is evident — the lack of empathy and common sense towards criminal immigrants exhibited by Carbajal's "no" vote on Kate's law, and denying justice to her.
I would like to ask him his opinion the about the verdict in regards to Marilyn Pharis. Here is one case in which the verdict, in my opinion, was justified. In fact, I would say it doesn't go far enough. All the talk about other issues hinges on this one question. There has been an inactive response to immigration for over 30 years by both sides influenced by greed, lack of compassion up to a point, and just plain hypocrisy influenced by power.
I am voting for Justin Fareed, not only because he's a Republican, but for a fresh face that isn't corrupted by politics. We don't need someone who, like his predecessor, Lois Capps, has done little but vote for a photo-op, make appearances, and vote along party lines. We need someone who, while young, is willing to listen, has looked into the issues, and hasn't been a career politician.
If you only vote for Justin on one issue, never forget Marilyn Pharis, and how she suffered at the hands of criminals who shouldn't be here, and the many others who have endured such violent crimes. The safety of everyone of all ages, colors, and economic status depends on your vote. I might add that the monies spent on these campaigns are disgusting, not to mention the vicious rhetoric, and lack of civility. It must end.
Bill Potts
Santa Maria
Yes on Measure Y shows commitment to students, future
As a faculty member at Hancock College since the 1980’s, I know that voting yes on Measure Y is absolutely the right decision – for our community and for our college students. Here’s why…
I teach graphic design on campus. Our fine arts programs have significantly expanded since the art building was built over 50 years ago and we are stretched beyond our current capacity. We serve more than 5,000 students annually – forcing us to rent space off campus to accommodate all students. Measure Y is an opportunity to help finance a new fine arts building, use matching state and donor funds to facilitate cross-disciplinary experiences.
All students deserve equal opportunities to succeed. As a former member of the Facilities Masterplan Taskforce, I am acutely aware of the need for new classrooms, and upgraded facilities. The current fine arts building is in need of a seismic update, and the athletics building hallways are too narrow to accommodate emergency medical services. This is not because they haven’t been managed correctly. It’s merely a function of time.
As a local designer and business owner for over 30 years, I’ve employed graduates of the college and support the college’s career and technical education programs. The passage of this bond will directly benefit these students, as well as many others in programs at both Lompoc and PCPA Theatrefest.
As a member of the college’s Technology Advisory Committee, I’ve vetted proposals for the classroom. Without Measure Y, we cannot offer students new technology, and we are not supporting faculty to bring innovation to the classroom.
Lastly, I am a mother of a student-athlete who made it through college because of a commitment to athletic facilities and programs. Student-athletes really are some of my best students and our facilities need to be renovated to support their needs.
Measure Y has minimal impact considering the benefits it will provide. A yes vote on Measure Y shows our commitment to our college students and a vibrant future for Santa Maria. I hope you’ll join me in voting yes on Measure Y.
Nancy Jo Ward
Graphic Designer, Educator
Santa Maria