Letters to the Editor: Voting age for all except military should be 21

Voting age for all except military should be 21
The voting age was always age 21. For years, during the mandatory draft, it was argued that if the draftees under the age of 21 were old enough to serve their country, then they should be allowed to vote.
Finally, in March of 1973, an amendment was passed lowering the voting age to 18 for all. Guess what happened next? Three months later, in July 1973, the mandatory draft was abolished, creating an all-voluntary military, but the voting age 18 amendment remained intact.
The voting age should have been returned to 21, at that time, since the young people were no longer obligated to serve their country in the military. Only those who volunteer and serve in our military should be allowed to vote at 18. Their personal sacrifice and dedication to our country warrant it when they take that oath.
Don Bates
Santa Maria
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!