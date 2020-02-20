Letters to the Editor: Voters: Find real leader; Trump lies, and more; Isla Vista, Bruce Porter is the change we need

Voters: Find real leader

As we slide into the national election on the slippery mud that President Trump is spreading on the slope, let's remember that facts should be examined when we make up our minds.

Trump seems quite sure he will waltz into another four horrifying years. The GOP's efforts to suppress the vote in liberal areas may provide him with useful advantages, if the courts don't throw them out first.

Then there is his reliable base: evangelicals who overlook every disgusting thing about him as long as they have a chance to deny women their right to make their own decisions about their bodies.

And there are the staunch Republican politicians who have sacrificed their principles about fiscal responsibility, honesty and decency — qualities no one thinks Trump embodies — for the good of their party.

And the latter-day Nazis who really seem to dig Trump’s messages.

Trump figures there's nothing standing in his way.