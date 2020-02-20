Letters to the Editor: Voters: Find real leader; Trump lies, and more; Isla Vista, Bruce Porter is the change we need

Voters: Find real leader
As we slide into the national election on the slippery mud that President Trump is spreading on the slope, let's remember that facts should be examined when we make up our minds.
Trump seems quite sure he will waltz into another four horrifying years. The GOP's efforts to suppress the vote in liberal areas may provide him with useful advantages, if the courts don't throw them out first.
Then there is his reliable base: evangelicals who overlook every disgusting thing about him as long as they have a chance to deny women their right to make their own decisions about their bodies.
And there are the staunch Republican politicians who have sacrificed their principles about fiscal responsibility, honesty and decency — qualities no one thinks Trump embodies — for the good of their party.
And the latter-day Nazis who really seem to dig Trump’s messages.
Trump figures there's nothing standing in his way.
There are worrisome details: the enormous turnover among his advisors. Between the ones who couldn't stomach him and the ones who are in prison or on their way, there are some who have managed to do him damage by telling the truth. He is aghast; how could they be so disloyal? The huge turnout of women protesting against him must have gotten to his ego. He's still fuming over Hillary Clinton.
The facts upon which Trump was impeached remain: he admitted he withheld funds voted by Congress for Ukraine to defend itself against Russia, in order to coerce Ukraine to open a bogus investigation of a Democratic rival.
Voters should pay attention to facts, not to the lies of a man who has now lied thousands of times and find someone else to vote for.
Judith L McKinnon
Lompoc
Trump lies, and more
A recent editorial focussed on the need for civility, avoiding personal attacks in political discourse, inviting letters arguing that personal attacks should be OK.
You have free articles remaining.
Yes, normally, but we live in the age of Donald Trump, the father of contumely. Trump’s lowbrow approach to politics is obvious to anyone. So, he's fair game.
Trump's personal attacking, along with other legislative damage he's done, has led to disapproval by most Americans, and he's hated by most Democrats.
He has told thousands of lies during in his presidency, lies documented beyond any question. Trump is on record as having cheated those who've worked for him by not paying them. He's cheated Trump University students, using lies in advertising.
Trump is cruel and heartless. He's authorized separating immigrant toddlers from their parents as an immigration deterrent and then kept them in terrible conditions for long periods.
Trump has long been a womanizer, openly advocating sexual assault and bragging his success with it. The fact that Trump's family and closest associates are wheeler-dealers, some indicted, some in jail, many being sued, justifies calling him a lowlife chiseler, who is neither moral nor ethical, obviously unqualified for the presidency. But with the help of the Russians, the Electoral College voting system, and a racist slogan, Trump slithered into office. But he was not the people's choice, having lost to them by around 3 million votes.
Consequently, attacking Trump personally is justifiable to remind voters of what's true about him to ensure no re-election. Trump supporters, please don't let him buffalo you again. Vote for our country's welfare this time.
Jack Miles
Santa Maria
Isla Vista, Bruce Porter is the change we need
Isla Vista has been routinely ignored by our county government. In recent years, our urgent problems have grown as they’ve been neglected: rampant food insecurity, crumbling bluffs, inadequate social services and poor infrastructure.
Bruce Porter has the experience and the integrity to make the change we need. Like many other UCSB students and Isla Vista residents, I’ve had the chance to talk to Bruce, so I know first hand that he is focused on solutions, straightforward, open and always trying to learn more about how to best serve us.
He’s said that his philosophy is to help the communities he serves attain and retain their unique character, and this shows in the comprehensive policy platform he’s created for Isla Vista. Bruce is different from other candidates: he offers practical solutions to our problems, informed by his discussions with our community and his combined decades of service in the Army Corps of Engineers, on the Santa Ynez school board, and with the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County, among others. Bruce has served others throughout his career, and he has shown that he will do the same for Isla Vista.
He has the experience to serve us the way we need, and so for the sake of all current and future Isla Vista residents, elect Bruce Porter on March 3.
Alex Niles
Isla Vista