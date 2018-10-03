Vote Shaun Henderson for Orcutt school board
Shaun Henderson is running for Orcutt Community School Board on the local ballot in a few weeks. He is running because he has a deep connection and commitment to the community and the children who attend school in Orcutt.
His own children have grown up and attended school in Orcutt and are products of the Orcutt Community School District. His children are excellent examples of the quality of the Orcutt Community School District schools and programs.
As an active parent, he has every right to be proud of his children and their success in the Orcutt schools. Shaun has been unselfish with his volunteer time in the community for the past 25 years serving as a member of the Rotary, YMCA board and heart association. He has excellent business skills serving as the manager of a large retail store with over 300 employees and as a small business owner in Orcutt, where he donated generously to the schools.
Our family has personally known Shaun and his family since they moved to Santa Maria more than 25 years ago. He is an excellent individual with exceptional qualifications for a position on the Orcutt Community School Board. He possesses the right qualifications, and more importantly the personal integrity and commitment to serve our community in this important capacity.
Please join our family in supporting Shaun Henderson for the Orcutt Community School Board this November. As his motto says, “It’s about the kids."
Kevin and Barb James
Santa Maria
Lompoc Chamber backs oil development
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce is endorsing Aera Energy’s East Cat Canyon Project, which would reportedly create more than $1.3 billion in total economic activity and hundreds of well-paying jobs with good benefits for Santa Barbara county families.
The project will generate more than $250 million in local, state and federal taxes that will help support county schools, public safety and other vital services.
Aera plans to dedicate 503 acres of the project site for a permanent conservation area to preserve and enhance oak tree and wildlife habitat, and is excited about its potential for environmental education, outdoor recreation and carbon capture.
The county Planning & Development Department is preparing an environmental impact report, which will analyze all potential human health and environmental impacts including effects on air, water, wildlife, seismicity and noise.
The Chamber is pleased to support Aera Energy’s East Cat Canyon project, emphasizing the economic impact it will bring to the community by creating jobs and generating tax revenue to fund educational programs, public safety and other critical services.
Amber Wilson
President/CEO
Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau
Measure E wins support
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce is endorsing Lompoc Unified School District’s bond Measure E, legislation that would provide necessary funding to make critical facility upgrades at Lompoc schools and to meet current academic and safety standards.
The LUSD offers a quality educational program for nearly 10,000 students. The District emphasizes cooperation, collaboration and individualized learning at all levels, and it is their top priority to ensure students obtain the skills and resources they need to graduate from high school and be prepared for college or good-paying jobs.
Many of Lompoc’s schools and classrooms are over 50 years old and built for a different era of education. While some schools have been updated, others have not and are in need of major renovations and upgrades to ensure the health and safety of students. The roofs leak, inadequate electrical systems require upgrades, and the outdated heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems need to be repaired or replaced.
If approved by voters on Nov. 6, Measure E will generate $79 million in locally-controlled funding, without increasing the current tax rate, to repair and update local schools as identified in the Facilities Master Plan, and help qualify LUSD for state matching funds that would otherwise go to other districts.
Amber Wilson
President/CEO
Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau