Vote Cuthbert for Lompoc City Council
Guiding a small city under the best of circumstances is a tough job. The city of Lompoc faces especially difficult challenges as we try to cope with a large homeless population and navigate the unforeseen consequences that will result from the legalization of cannabis.
It is crucial, at this juncture in the city’s history, that we elect individuals to the Lompoc City Council who have exceptional organization and leadership skills. Balancing a budget and prioritizing services requires acute listening skills, thoughtful research and the ability to make common-sense decisions.
The individuals we elect to the Lompoc City Council this November will impact the city for many years to come. Not only will the new city council need to respond to immediate needs, it is vital that the new council draft and execute a coherent economic development plan.
Robert Cuthbert has the skills set needed to guide the city through its current challenges and the vision to move the city forward. I strongly urge the residents of District 3 to vote for Robert Cuthbert for City Council.
Molly Machin
Lompoc