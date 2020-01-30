Letters to the Editor: Vintners fee a hidden tax on consumers; Customers should not pay for wine marketing; Nuke power is defended

In reference to Lisa Andre's recent article on the proposed "wine tax," I am strongly opposed. It is a normal conduct of business to perform marketing activities. But never have I heard of an association of related business owners joining to create a "tax" on existing customers so the money could be spent in an attempt to develop new customers.

I am in 10 Santa Barbara County wine clubs and will quit any or all of them if they attempt to force me to pay this "tax." How would you feel if Albertsons charged you a 2% "handling fee" on your groceries so they could run ads? How would you feel if a restaurant charged such a fee to print and hand out flyers? And how would you feel if your doctor tacked it onto your bill to pay for its membership in an advertising association?

You'd feel outraged, as I feel about this. My answer to this so-called "handling fee," should it be passed, is I will drive up to San Luis Obispo County and join and purchase my wines there. Believe me, their wines are good, too. I just much prefer to support the local economy, as I currently do.

Until I'm stabbed in the back with yet another California-imposed tax. At some point, enough is enough with regard to taxes, and we are far beyond that point. If local vintners want to increase their marketing, they have my permission to do so out of their own marketing budgets.