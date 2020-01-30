Letters to the Editor: Vintners fee a hidden tax on consumers; Customers should not pay for wine marketing; Nuke power is defended

Vintners fee a hidden tax on consumers
This letter is in regard to an article in today's edition of the Times regarding a 2% fee that local vintners are being asked to pay by the Santa Barbara County Vintners Association to be used for industry advocacy and marketing.
I am not in any way associated with the wine industry but support all efforts to attract tourism and otherwise promote our community and the Central Coast. Make no mistake, however, that while only vintners will be paying this fee, it will most certainly be added to the cost of their product and in that way become a hidden tax on consumers.
President Trump frequently references the millions of dollars that have flowed into federal coffers as a result of the import taxes he has levied on goods manufactured in China. What he doesn't tell his cheering audiences is that China raises the price of these products by an amount commensurate with whatever import tax has been imposed thereby maintaining their profit margin.
As is the case with the vintner's fee cited above, Trump's import tax thus becomes a hidden tax on consumers of these products.
Robert Hoffman
Santa Maria
Customers should not pay for wine marketing
In reference to Lisa Andre's recent article on the proposed "wine tax," I am strongly opposed. It is a normal conduct of business to perform marketing activities. But never have I heard of an association of related business owners joining to create a "tax" on existing customers so the money could be spent in an attempt to develop new customers.
I am in 10 Santa Barbara County wine clubs and will quit any or all of them if they attempt to force me to pay this "tax." How would you feel if Albertsons charged you a 2% "handling fee" on your groceries so they could run ads? How would you feel if a restaurant charged such a fee to print and hand out flyers? And how would you feel if your doctor tacked it onto your bill to pay for its membership in an advertising association?
You'd feel outraged, as I feel about this. My answer to this so-called "handling fee," should it be passed, is I will drive up to San Luis Obispo County and join and purchase my wines there. Believe me, their wines are good, too. I just much prefer to support the local economy, as I currently do.
You have free articles remaining.
Until I'm stabbed in the back with yet another California-imposed tax. At some point, enough is enough with regard to taxes, and we are far beyond that point. If local vintners want to increase their marketing, they have my permission to do so out of their own marketing budgets.
Tom Orem
Solvang
Nuke power is defended
I am still trying to fathom how your “Our View: Finding nuclear options” could have anything to offer to the public interest.
You begin with a review of the economic impact of the closure of the San Onofre nuclear plant. Then you mention the pending closure of Diablo Canyon, which will lead to the loss of hundreds of millions of dollars in local tax revenues as well as a billion a year in indirect economic benefits, including the loss of some 1,500 high-paying jobs. Finally there is the 6.7 million tons of CO2 a year Diablo has kept out of our atmosphere.
Then you go on about the nuclear waste, which we all know is the fault of fossil-fueled politicians. Just where do you think the waste at Diablo is going after it closes? I’ll give you a hint — nowhere, thanks to the aforementioned fossil-fueled politicians.
Furthermore, the waste is concentrated and manageable, unlike the millions of tons of carbon emissions that will be pumped into the atmosphere by Diablo’s replacements, which will be mostly fossil-fueled.
Finally, your conclusion seems to be that, despite the extreme social and economic impacts to our community as well as the substantial impacts that will be imposed on the environment by the Diablo closure, you think the best we can do is sit back and hope that something better comes along. How lame is that?
Opinions like yours are clearly not in the best interest of our community.
Mark Henry
San Luis Obispo