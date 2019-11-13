Veterans BBQ a rousing success
Once again our club was honored to participate in the Michael B. Clayton Veterans Day Parade, celebration and BBQ. Veterans from WWII through the most recent conflicts were in attendance and it was a privilege to pay respects to them all.
Proceeds from the BBQ went to Band of Brothers this year; a truly worthwhile organization. They do so much to help struggling vets. Heartfelt speeches were given by Mayor Alice Patino and Supervisor Steve Lavagnino (who paid tribute to his father; his "favorite veteran"), rousing music, and a fantastic show of support from the Grizzly Academy and the community.
As always, a HUGE THANK YOU to Michael Clayton and his staff for all their efforts in making this celebration very special ... looking forward to next year!
Janyce Salazar
Central Coast Corvettes
Santa Maria
Evil brings seeds of own destruction
Democrats aren’t just waging an all-out war against Donald Trump, they’re waging a war against America and everything it stands for. They call themselves Progressives but all they do is make things worse. They’ve already taken over education, the internet and the media, and now their goal is to destroy all opposition and take more control of people’s money and lives.
They have spread hatred and discontent for so long they’re like actors mouthing lines that no longer have any meaning. They no longer recognize truth. Truth bothers and offends them. They prefer hate speech, which is any speech that displeases them.
They attack President Trump with Sal Alinsky rules for radicals like: “Ridicule is man’s most potent enemy”; “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it and polarize it”; and “Keep the Pressure on”. As a result they haven’t said one good thing about Trump for three years.
There’s nothing lower than politicians who don’t serve the interests of people they govern, like the phony climate change warriors who fly their personal jets around the world, or Kamala Harris who says she’s losing because "people aren’t ready for a woman president" during a primary where all the voters are Democrats.
California liberals hate guns but they release criminals who’ve used guns in a crime, pay welfare to illegals and talk about not making mathematics but diversity classes mandatory.
Seattle liberals say math is racist because it’s too hard. They want to teach social justice, or ‘woke’ math because it has “a broader effort to infuse ethnic studies into all subjects across the k-12 spectrum”. Anyone who wants their kids to learn math can send them to private school. (George Orwell please call home).
If these impersonators took some woke courses of their own perhaps they’d stop trying to destroy the values, habits and mores of a culture that’s lasted for over 230 years, and learn that the evil they bring often brings with it the seeds of its own destruction.
Larry Bargenquast
Paso Robles