Vaccine distribution needs oversight
What is County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino doing to oversee the distribution of vaccine by the County of Santa Barbara Public Health Department?
Without repeating the scandalous performance of the PHD in failing to support the epicenter of the County's infections here in Santa Maria, I see South County residents posting congratulations and bravos on Facebook and Twitter for the fantastic experience in the rich, white, supervised sections.
Is the 5th District still supporting the theory that this is all a hoax and it will go away as soon as enough of us are dead?
Patricia Lala
Santa Maria
Guilty vote calls for morals, courage
The Wall Street Journal is a a longtime unjustified apologist for Trump. The evidence is clear that Trump caused the insurrection and strongly deserves to be impeached for sedition. Republican Senators need to muster the morals and the courage to vote guilty and support restrengthening our Democratic Republic.
William Kleinbauer
Orcutt
Election reform called for
Following election integrity issues after the 2004 presidential election, a bipartisan commission on federal election reform was created chaired by former President Jimmy Carter and former Secretary of State James Baker. In 2005 they made the following recommendations, to assure that the nation was confident that our elections were fair and honest.
They called on states to increase voter ID requirements; to be leery of mail-in voting; to halt ballot harvesting; to maintain voter lists, in part to ensure that dead people are promptly removed from them; to allow election observers to monitor ballot counting, and to make sure voting machines are working properly.
Had Congress and state governments adopted many if not all of the commission's recommendations the 2020 post-election mess between President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden might have been avoided. As it stands now, about 40% of the nation has questions regarding the integrity of our past election.
A special counsel was established to investigate the Trump/Russian hoax so why can't a special counsel be established to look into possible election irregularities?
Ralph Bush
Santa Maria