Vaccinations work
"A high chance of disability or probability of death!" "Vaccine injured children!" "Thousands of full medical records in an unsafe data base!" "Fake exemptions are total fabrications!" "Thousands of lost teaching jobs!''
The only fabrications are the arguments that a recent letter writer is throwing out there. Vaccinations work! Tell you what. Take the unvaccinated kids and sequester them away from the vaccinated children. You can deal with the measles and everything else, maybe even reintroduce small pox. And 99.9% of the teachers would rather vaccinate the kids than get sick.
Come on man, this is the 21st century. We do not need to regress to an era of plagues and pestilence. Quit listening to the celebrities, for the most part, they're stupid.
Robert Jones
Santa Maria
Defaming a Republican as 'racist'
For decades now Donald Trump has been in the public eye from his building projects to hosting television shows, even sponsoring the Miss America Pageant, and never once was he called a racist because those would have been career-ending words.
Would the Muhammad Ali Entrepreneur Award for 2007 be handed out to a known racist? It was not until Donald Trump announced that he was going to run for President as a Republican that the word "racist" was forthcoming, which should explain everything anybody would want to know — the Democrats will go to any lengths to defame a Republican, even spending two and-a-half years and millions of dollars promoting a Russian hoax.
Ralph Bush
Arroyo Grande
Closing Surf Beach just not right
I was reading a recent article referencing National Beach Day Aug. 30. This made me sad to remember our beach here near Lompoc is closed until late September. I'm all for helping plovers, but Surf Beach is over four miles long and we can't enjoy any of it. This just is not right.
Al Millikan
Lompoc
Longterm threat to democracy
A recent poll showed that Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in the world. Wow, we cover both ends of the spectrum with Donald Trump being one of the most hated, as evidenced by demonstrations at the recent G7 meeting.
We have to wonder how on Earth he ever got elected, though his slogan, Take America Back, apparently did the trick. Interestingly and ironically, only Native Americans have a legitimate claim to that slogan, since most of us are the progeny of immigrants.
Also in question is why Trump would ever choose to run for President, fully aware that his constant unethical and immoral behavior was widely known via print and TV. It's likely that Obama's roast of him at a 2011 journalists' well-attended dinner caused Trump to commit to getting even by eventually running for President, whatever the odds.
Trump's goal is to solely to undo the good that Obama did, whether involving health care, the environment, taxes, education, or foreign policy. And his destruction extends widely, even into endangering threatened animal species and selling off public lands to billionaire supporters for them to exploit.
Worse, he's not only reduced environmental protections but added to the problem by easing emission standards. For this alone, one would think he might lose some 40 percenters. A few must have grandchildren who won't want to live on Mars.
However, Trump isn't the major long term threat to our democracy. That threat is the "new" Republican party, corrupted by Trump, along with his 40 percenters, who despite their phony pretense of patriotism, no longer believe in our traditional statue of liberty values.
Jack Miles
Santa Maria