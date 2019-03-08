UN report shows Earth’s ozone layer ‘healing’
New scientific evidence indicates the liberal panic over man-made climate change is unwarranted. A new U.N. report says the earth’s protective ozone layer is finally healing from damage caused by aerosol sprays and coolants, and that since ozone-depleting chemicals were phased out worldwide, the upper ozone layer above the Northern Hemisphere should be completely repaired in the 2030s, and the Southern Hemisphere by the 2060s.
In 1987, countries around the world agreed in the Montreal Protocol to phase out CFCs and businesses came up with replacements for spray cans and other uses. “It’s really good news,” said report co-chairman Paul Newman, chief Earth scientist at NASA. “If ozone-depleting substances had continued to increase, we would have seen huge effects. We stopped that.”
Wow, good news for the planet, bad news for Alexandria Ocasio-Ortez and her climate change-conspirators who based their entire eco-fascist scheme for government control on the idea that because of man-made climate change the entire planet will cease to exist in 12 years.
It’s interesting that the latest U.S. climate change experts claimed 90 percent of climate change was caused by mankind, when evidently that’s not true at all. Could it be because that report was issued by government scientists who depend on the government for their livelihood?
It’s also interesting that all the climate change predictors keep ignoring the fact that Al Gore started screaming 30 years ago that the whole planet’s going to burn up and we’re all going to die in 10 years. The planet hasn’t succumbed to the sun’s rays yet. And now instead of Ortega-Ortez’s dire prediction of the earth’s demise in 12 years, this report means that the earth’s atmosphere will be healed in 11. Perhaps some day all these doomsday propagandists will discover that the truth always comes out sooner or later.
Larry Bargenquast
Paso Robles
Treat others as you want to be treated
I know our illustrious California leaders have released prisoners, but have they also released inmates from mental hospitals ? Where is the hate from the left coming from? What has happened to fair and decency, freedom of speech? Is nothing sacred anymore?
When angry losers tear down historic monuments, which does not change history, or when law abiding citizens are accosted for wearing MAGA hats, who is the one practicing freedom of speech? You don't see those who wear Muslim head covers being picked on, or doesn't the news cover this difference?
All we ask is treat your fellow man as you would like to be treated.
Anita Dwyer
Lompoc
ERG oil plans put groundwater at risk
Remember during the drought in June 2015 when over 700 Golden State Water customers and our friends, neighbors and members of our community stood in line at the Radisson Hotel for a meeting with water officials to find out how our mandated water reduction would affect us.
At that time, it made us all realize how important our water is to each and every one of us.
Now we are faced with another problem. As local customers of Golden State Water, our water source is being put at risk by the proposed ERG oil expansion project in the Cat Canyon Oil Field where hundreds of new oil wells would be drilled through the Santa Maria Valley groundwater basin. These wells will use toxic acidizing treatments of highly pressurized and super heated steam. Then the polluted wastewater would be injected back into the ground. Well casings can and do fail, and surface spills are inevitable, putting at risk our largest clean water source. ERG has already spilled more than any other onshore oil company since 2010.
Steam injection drilling puts our water source at a high risk of contamination.
This is not the way your grandfathers drilled for oil.
Tess Blake
Santa Maria