Trump offers business-friendly administration
Really? Can Democrats stoop any lower in their hatred of President Trump? John Dean is a convicted felon, disbarred lawyer and considered the architect of the Watergate cover up. He was convicted of obstruction of justice. For this liar to compare President Trump to Nixon is unbelievable.
For a Congressional committee, run by Democrats, to think that anyone would give credence to this political stunt is pitiful. Let me remind them that Nixon did try to obstruct justice. There was a crime committed. Watergate. Let me also remind them that Mueller found no collusion. No crime. You can’t hide a crime that was never committed.
Trump has protested his innocence from day one and Mueller spent two years trying to prove otherwise. He could not. The real cover up here is that the Democrats have had nothing to offer this country for the past two years and hoped the Mueller probe would hide that fact and be the end of Trump. What have they done for us? Nothing. To take the spotlight off their blank slate of accomplishments they try to take down our President. Take a good long look at what he has done for this country and compare it to their record. Unemployment at a 50-year low. A humming economy.
Stocks up. Why? A business friendly administration. Struggling companies don’t hire. They also don’t do well in over-regulated, over-taxed states. This state is a perfect example. California has lost 11,000 businesses to other states. Thank the Democrats running this state for that. Trump is a president who acts instead of just talks and when he does talk he isn’t afraid to say what’s on his mind.
Perfect? Of course not. But show me one of those hypocritical Democrats you think is perfect and we’ll compare.
Samantha Romero
Santa Maria
Speak up to save county from being pot capital
I just read an article in the Los Angeles Times by Joe Mozingo about how the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has made our county the “capital of California’s legal pot market.” Simply put, the board sold the county down the river by allowing unlimited marijuana cultivation in our county.
So how did it happen? In a word: lobbying.
Mozingo’s research shows the county, “lobbied heavily by the marijuana industry" opened the door to big cannabis interests in the last two years like no other county in the nation.
It started in 2017 when the state began issuing temporary licenses. The county initially allowed anyone who signed an affidavit saying they had been growing medical marijuana to apply for a state license. There was no verification of the claim. As an aside, a greenhouse owner suggested I sign such an affidavit even though it would be false, just in case it established priority for getting a permit – I didn’t.
Then the cannabis policy was developed by 1st District Supervisor Das Williams, Santa Barbara east of Mission, Montecito, and Carpinteria, and 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, Santa Maria and east, who guided Assistant CEO Dennis Bozanich in writing the rules that have brought us to unlimited cultivation.
According to Mozingo, marijuana lobbyists and growers had easy and regular access to Williams and Lavagnino who pushed through everything the cultivators wanted. The only supervisor who opposed the growers’ agenda was 2nd District Supervisor Janet Wolf, who retired in 2018 and was replaced by Gregg Hart, whose chief of staff is a former marijuana lobbyist.
Now Santa Barbara County, with under 2% of the state’s land mass, has 35% of the state-issued cultivation licenses. A lobbyist who headed the Cannabis Growers Association told Mozingo this volume is “ludicrous.” The lobbyist estimates that California’s market for legal pot, which is not supposed to leave the state, can be met by 1,100 acres. Mozingo notes that “By the end of May, the growers in Santa Barbara County had applied to plant 1,415 acres.”
If you support growing and using marijuana, as I do, but don’t want our county to be the pot capital of California, as I don’t, call, write, vote or simply do as Howard Beale said in the classic film “Network:” start shouting “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it anymore.”
Sharyne Merritt
Carpinteria