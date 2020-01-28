Letters to the Editor: Trump accused of crimes

Trump accused of crimes

A recent letter writer said ”No one has accused President Trump of treason, bribery or a high crime. In fact, he has not been accused of any crime …”

I quote the Center for American Progress by Max Bergmann and Sam Berger posted on Jan. 21.

"Abuse of power may not be a crime. But it is absolutely a high crime and misdemeanor.

"Trump committed the crime of bribery.

"Trump solicited a bribe from Ukraine. He sought something of personal value (the announcement of investigations into his political opponents) in exchange for an official act (a White House meeting and the provision of military assistance), and he did so corruptly.

"Trump committed the crime of honest services fraud.

"Trump 'knowingly and willfully orchestrated a scheme to defraud the American people of his honest services as President of the United States.'

"Trump likely was engaged in a criminal conspiracy.

"Because of the significant evidence that Trump involved others in his efforts to commit bribery and wire fraud, he also likely was engaged in a criminal conspiracy.