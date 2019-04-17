Trump a history to forget
Having read two opinion articles in the Santa Maria Times it is obvious why the statements "can't see the forest for the trees," or "can't see the highway for the cars," take on new meaning for many among us. It's simply ignorance.
These articles, offering support for President Donald Trump, fail to realize that he lacks the demeanor, class and intelligence to be a credible president. Due to his narcissistic, self-centered personality, he will do or say whatever it takes to suit his purpose or to make himself appear important. As reported, he is a consummate liar, and his performance as President has done little other than create chaos and confusion for our country and its citizens.
Even our foreign allies view him with dismay, and there appears to be more than enough evidence to support his collusion with Russia, as well as other misdeeds.
Blaming the Democrats for their shortcomings is fine, but at least their efforts are directed at the welfare of our country, and its citizens. But let's not forget the dysfunctional lapdog support provided the President by the Republican leadership when they controlled the House and Senate. Our Country and its citizens are suffering due to a dysfunctional President and his party.
Hopefully one day soon Donald Trump as our President will be a history we'll strive to forget.
Robert P. Sutton
Vandenberg Village
Join Meals on Wheels, make a difference
Santa Maria Valley Meals on Wheels has been providing warm noon-time meals for seniors in your neighborhood for 48 years. Our volunteer drivers deliver medically specific meals, an informal welfare check and a friendly smile five days per week, 52 weeks per year, holidays included. We wish to acknowledge and thank our dedicated staff of 70 volunteers. It is through your service that our mission is achieved. Thank you for all that you do for our senior citizen community members.
If you would like to help us keep the wheels rolling, contact us at mealsonwheelssmv.org or 805-938-1200. Volunteers typically spend two hours every other week to complete their route. Come and join us; bring a smile to a senior in your community.
Julie Orr
Meals on Wheels board President
Celebrate Earth Day at the supermarket
Earth Day is April 22, marking a half century of promoting environmental awareneess and calling for protection of our planet. But are we making a difference? Can we do more than reduce, reuse and recycle? Sure! We can adopt a plant-based diet and stop consuming animals.
Why the focus on meat and dairy? An article in Nature argues that animal agriculture is a major driver of climate change, air and water pollution, and depletion of soil and freshwater resources. Oxford University's prestigious Food Climate Research Network reports that solving the global warming catastrophe requires a massive shift to plant-based eating.
Animal agriculture is responsible for carbon dioxide emissions from burning forests to create animal pastures and the operation of machinery to raise and transport animals. More damaging methane and nitrous oxide are released from digestive tracts of cattle and animal waste ponds, respectively. In fact, meat and dairy production dump more animal waste, fertilizers, pesticides and other pollutants into our waterways than all other human activities combined, and it’s the driving force behind wildlife extinction.
An environmentally sustainable world replaces meat and dairy products in our diet with vegetables, fruits, and grains, just as fossil fuels are replaced by wind, solar, and other pollution-free energy sources.
We can celebrate the observance of Earth Day at our supermarket.
Sedrick Mackenzie
Santa Maria