Traffic mess to get worse?
After reading the reader comment about the Betteravia construction project, I'd have to agree, that issues with traffic in and around Santa Maria seem more like an afterthought than something intentionally thought out beforehand.
I have to deal with the 135/Broadway/Preisker backup at least twice a day. That’s the area where the motorcyclist was recently killed.
The new hotel/Wendy's is going to be a very busy intersection, and even before either are opened, traffic backs up onto the bridge over the river. There have been many accidents, and in the mornings, traffic backs up past the fire station.
As it is now, many people have no idea how to merge or allow other motorists in, or try to go around everyone else. It's only going to get worse.
Robert Jones
Santa Maria
Governed by principles
The United States of America was founded on Christian principles with the arrival of the Pilgrims to Massachusetts in 1620. They left Great Britain because of religious and government persecution. The Pilgrims wanted a place where they could serve God according to the scripture.
While still on the Mayflower, they wrote the "Mayflower Compact,” which spoke about two important biblical principals: "They had come to this continent for the express purpose of evangelizing the nation to a knowledge of Jesus Christ; and they would govern themselves under fixed standards of those established in God’s Word.”
The Pilgrims used the Bible for many ideas that have become parts of culture today such as free-enterprise, hard-work ethic, workfare rather than welfare, and private property ownership.
Our founding fathers announced the principles in the Declaration of Independence that all of America would govern itself under God's laws. The signers of the Declaration "were men devoted to their belief in a Creator who has fashioned them in His image and likeness. That meant, they stoutly contended, that they were to be free rather than enslaved." The last lines of the Declaration state "with a reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”
Our founding fathers were willing to give everything to have a free America, and our fallen warriors gave their blood to preserve our freedom. True Americans, what will you give to save America?
Mary Engholm
Lompoc
Be friendly to businesses
Having read several opinion articles regarding the budget woes of the city of Lompoc, I’ve been puzzled by the city administration’s actions in luring sustaining-type businesses into the city.
Businesses, as well as taxpayers and homeowners, provide the revenues a city needs to provide its variety of services. The city currently has a variety of fast food and specialty-type shops, but how many major type restaurants or department stores that offer a variety of products?
I'm sure many of us have noticed what appears to be an economic boom in Santa Maria, while Lompoc’s economic efforts seem to be in neutral. Which means, we'll drive to Santa Maria for shopping options, and there goes revenue the city of Lompoc could have benefited from.
Since one of the city's main attractions, the flower industry, seem to have diminished, there has been an increase in the wine industry businesses that the city can use to its advantage, providing it has businesses that will attract tourists to sample the wines, as well as enjoy other attractions that businesses provides.
Cutting back on services and employees is simply a temporary fix, while the city's population is increasing. The city administrators need to adopt a more pro-active position toward budget problems.
Robert P. Sutton
Vandenberg Village