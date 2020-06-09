Letters to the Editor: Traffic control needed on Black Road; Better off now?; COVID-19 response racially politicized

COVID-19 response racially politicized

Recently a group of health and medical colleagues wrote an open letter to express their concern that protests against racism could be shut down because of COVID-19 health concerns. Many of the letter writers are from the University of Washington. The letter is easily found on the internet.

The letter, with 1,200 signatures, focused on techniques to reduce harm to thousands of people protesting racial injustice. “In addressing demonstrations against white supremacy, our first statement must be one of unwavering support for those who would dismantle, uproot, or reform racist institutions.”

They stated “… this message must be wholly different from the response to white protesters resisting stay-home orders. Infectious disease and public health narratives adjacent to demonstrations against racism must be consciously anti-racist, and infectious disease experts must be clear and consistent in prioritizing an anti-racist message.”