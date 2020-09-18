Letters to the Editor: Tip hat to Biden, wish him happy retirement; Experience shows flaws in mail delivery; Only concern is himself

Tip hat to Biden, wish him happy retirement
I read a recent letter to the editor and it was right on the mark.
In the early 1950s my father started a business in Santa Maria. He opened a cocktail lounge and retired in the late 70s. Being a businessman I assumed he was conservative. But he was actually a staunch Democrat all his life. If he was alive today, he wouldn't believe what the Democratic Party has become.
I think I started to have concerns about the Democratic Party during the Kavanaugh hearings. I couldn't believe how the Democrat senators were drubbing Mr. Kavanaugh over the allegations of sexual abuse. I felt sorry for his wife, who had to sit there and listen to all the false testimony being spewed.
I remember one Democrat senator in top form. Her name was Kamala Harris and she was one of the ringleaders during this hearing, hammering Mr. Kavanaugh at every opportunity. It turned out to be a spectacle of falsehoods.
I would have difficulty voting for the Biden-Harris ticket. Joe Biden is a nice guy. In the past he would never have agreed to defund the police or support Black Lives Matter and its radical ideology. However, Kamala Harris is in full support of these policies, and I'm sure he would have tried to stop the lawlessness and lotting in our major cities run by Democrats. Poor Joe seems confused sometimes, and it's obvious he's lost his fast ball. Forty-seven years as a professional politician is quite a career. We should all tip our hat and wish him a happy retirement.
Donald Trump, on the other hand, has been a successful businessman all his life and he knows how to make deals. He is not a politician who has to be politically correct or point his finger in the air to see which way the wind is blowing before making a decision.
He is an American who loves this country and wants to see it thrive. I honestly think the far left hate him so much because he prevented Hillary from her coronation. The final outcome made the liberals go bonkers.
Anthony Nunez
Orcutt
Experience shows flaws in mail delivery
I agree with those who predict that mass mail-in ballots will be a disaster because of my following experiences:
In the early 1970s, my military husband and I lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico but voted absentee in California, which was our legal residence. Sometime after we mailed our ballots we were surprised to find them back in our mailbox. The U.S. Postal Service delivered our ballots back to us instead of to our polling place in California. The postmaster apologized when we brought it to his attention. Unfortunately, the deadline for absentee ballots was past.
More recently, on Aug. 6, we received a letter marked "Return to Sender, Unable to Forward." We did not recall sending this letter but obviously we had. It was postmarked 22 JAN 2019. Obviously, some mail gets lost.
Enola Curtis
Lompoc
Only concern is himself
The reason Trump said that COVID-19 would not do much damage and would flow away is because he wants people to believe as long as he's President everything is under control. Othewise, it would be a reflection on him. In private, he said the virus was dangerous and airborne, yet he never told the people to wear a mask.
Concern for the people? I think not.
Leaders lead by example, and he is a poor example. His only concern is himself and his image.
Susan Pardo
Santa Maria
