Time to continue cloud seeding research
My tax dollars are being used to help those hit hard by Mother Nature. This gives me the right to make a suggestion. According to Wikipedia, NOAA once had a research project to evaluate "if hurricane clouds could be seeded over the ocean so less rain fell over the land". Political forces killed it in 2007. Perhaps the time has come to kill the politics and continue the research.
Robert Patrick
Santa Maria
Cemetery landscaping needs work
What is happening at the Santa Maria Cemetery as far as landscaping is disgraceful. At one time our cemetery was extremely manicured and something to be proud of. Nowadays, the trimming around the monuments is terrible and very ugly. One has to see it for themselves.
The edging is 8 to 10 inches from the base of the monument and as much as 3 to 4 inches deep. The monument is surrounded by dirt that when it rains, turns to mud. In my opinion, the management and board have lost sight that a pristine and a well cared for cemetery is about giving grieving families solace that their "loved one" is in a beautiful, peaceful and serene place.
When I visit my son's resting place and stand over his marker, I shouldn't have to be looking at a marker surrounded by dirt and mud.
I discussed this issue with the contractor doing the job and was told that they are following instructions from cemetery management. I also attended two board meetings and was told they would look into the matter. Well, the "trenches" around the monuments are now bigger than ever. Hopefully other families will step up and voice their opinion. Let's get back a cemetery we can all be proud of.
Joseph M. Luke
Santa Maria