Time to cancel the cancel culture
The Webster Dictionary’s definition of bullying: acts or written or spoken words intended to intimidate or harass a person or to cause physical harm to a person or his or her property. Abuse and mistreatment of someone vulnerable by someone stronger, more powerful, etc.
Bullying is a tactic used by selfish, superficial, self-righteous people to put down others and get their way so they can feel good about themselves. Bullies attempt to boost their ego by demeaning others.
In past decades liberal/progressive/Democrats campaigned loudly for “tolerance” and acceptance of others and pushed an anti-bullying agenda. What happened to the agenda of “we must be tolerant and accepting of all people”?
Fast forward to the last several years and the liberals are just the opposite. They gained control of businesses, media, education, and government offices and began the “cancel culture” and now they have created and joined with the “woke” movement.
If anyone openly mentions anything contrary to liberal/Democrat agenda you will be attacked. Make a public statement such as; there are only two genders, its ok to be White, men cannot get pregnant, all lives matter, or “Make America Great Again” and you will be attacked and canceled and they will attempt to take away your career, job, income, and destroy your life in the meanest nastiest way possible.
No freedom of speech, no tolerance of other points of view, and no apologies ever. We have seen this happen over and over again.
The latest example is Scott Adams, creator of the Dilbert cartoon. He made comments that unhinged the liberals. Syndicators dropped the cartoon. Hundreds of papers across the U.S. dropped his cartoon. Everyone dropped the cartoon.
The cartoon never showed or reflected any of the remarks he made. Shame on the newspapers and the liberal woke. By canceling the cartoon the owners and management of newspapers joined with the bullying intolerant attitude crowd. Anyone tired of bullying, divisive people? It's time to cancel the cancel culture.
Is AI just BS?
AI stands for artificial intelligence. What is it, and what does it do? I've been reading and watching stories about AI, and I still don't understand it. I watched a story on TV about how kids are cheating in college classes by using AI computers to write their essays.
AI first made a splash in 1997. That year, the world champion chess player Garry Kasperrov lost a chess match to the IBM computer Deep Blue.
It's like when we call customer service and get an artificial voice asking to help us. The voice on the other end is not thinking, it's just matching your words to known questions.
In my opinion it's not intelligence, or anything like it. It's massive computers, with powerful software looking through giant data bases for the correct matches to known quantities.
If that's all it takes, I had AI 60 years ago. In high school I was never good at writing an essay, so my mom would help me. One night while we were writing it together, I fell asleep and she wrote it for me. My teacher gave me an A on the essay, but also wrote on the paper, "Who gets the grade, you or your Mother?"
You know when we will have REAL artificial intelligence? The day we ask our computer to write an essay for us, and it answers back, "Hey, do it yourself or get your mother to write it".