Letters to the Editor: Think meatless in 2020; Rules, regulation rollbacks hurting people; Look to elementary schools for grammar help; City must address need for affordable housing

For once I am in agreement with the nonprofit CAUSE, and the results of the surveys by them, the feds and the state. With more than half of the population rent burdened, and not to dismiss low income, minorities, and underemployed, seniors are left out of the article.

It used to be 25 percent of your income went to rent, now it's 30 percent and more. Seniors have the burden of a fixed income with usually a 1 to 3 percent raise a year if you're lucky, so it would behoove the city to address this problem rather than stick their heads in the sand and hope that somebody else will remedy it, or that it will magically go away.

The need for low income housing and housing for seniors far outstrips the demand. Greed drives this through higher taxes from higher priced homes, regulations that slow any progress, and the attitude of ignorance and procrastination.

The city needs to act on a solution to the problem, not kick the can down the road. Don't wait for the government to be your white knight. Have the fortitude to solve this now. We the taxpayers demand more than lip service to this problem.

Bill Potts

Santa Maria

