Letters to the Editor: Think meatless in 2020; Rules, regulation rollbacks hurting people; Look to elementary schools for grammar help; City must address need for affordable housing

Think meatless in 2020
The end-of-year/New Year holidays seem to whiplash us from one extreme to the other — eat, drink and be merry vs. the customary New Year's resolutions: reduce social media, reduce weight, and embrace a plant-based diet!
One third of consumers already report reducing their consumption of animal foods. Hundreds of school, college, hospital, and corporate cafeterias have embraced Meatless Monday. Even fast-food chains Chipotle, Denny's, Panera, Subway, Taco Bell, and White Castle are rolling out plant-based options.
A dozen start-ups, led by Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, are creating healthy, eco-friendly, compassionate, convenient, delicious plant-based meat and dairy alternatives. Meat industry giants Tyson Foods, Cargill, and Canada's Maple Leaf Foods have invested heavily in plant-based meat development. So have a number of Microsoft, Google, Twitter, and PayPal pioneers.
According to Plant-Based Foods Association, plant-based food sales have grown by 20% in recent years, 10 times the growth rate of all foods. Sales of plant-based cheeses, creamers, butter, yogurts, and ice creams are exploding at a 50% growth rate. Plant-based milks now account for 15% of the milk market.
The plant-based New Year’s resolution requires no sweat or deprivation - just some fun exploration of your favorite supermarket, restaurants, and food websites.
Sedrick Mackenzie
Santa Maria
Rules, regulation rollbacks hurting people
Trump has made federal regulation rollback a priority of his administration. He appointed a like-minded individual to head the Environmental Protection Agency, who in turn staffed it with other folks with the same outlook.
Trump saw rules and regulations as a bane to the fossil fuel industry and other big business. So in his 2½ years as President, there have been 95 environmental rules rolled back, with 58 completed and 37 in process.
Air and water pollution, drilling and extraction, toxic substances, infrastructure and animal protections topping the list. The 25 associated with just air pollution alone, according to a report by New York University Law School’s State Energy and Environmental impact Center, could significantly increase greenhouse gas emissions and lead to thousands of extra deaths from poor air quality every year.
Does that make Trump and his administration murderers or just greedy men who put money ahead of lives? What about the other 70 rule rollbacks? How many have to die?
Stan Novara
Santa Maria
Look to elementary schools for grammar help
In response to Mark Miller’s writeup (Fri. Dec 27) expressing his concern about the number of students failing English 101, it’s apparent to me he hasn’t been listening to young reporters and analysts on TV news.
In the past month alone, I’ve noted two of these (hopefully) educated TV people stating that, “If I had realized … I wouldn’t have came here.” Another gem: “He shouldn’t … or he could have went …”
If I had used that sort of grammar, it’s likely I would not have graduated high school. In fact, I’ve joked with some of my high school friends that one of our English teachers is likely turning over in her grave at the decline in language skills of college graduates.
Mr. Miller, and his associates need to take a hard look at elementary and secondary schools to find out why young people are being graduated with, apparently, no grasp of our language.
Jim Vint
Santa Maria
City must address need for affordable housing
I'm writing about the article concerning the rising rents in the city. You may not like what I have to say, but it needs to be discussed.
For once I am in agreement with the nonprofit CAUSE, and the results of the surveys by them, the feds and the state. With more than half of the population rent burdened, and not to dismiss low income, minorities, and underemployed, seniors are left out of the article.
It used to be 25 percent of your income went to rent, now it's 30 percent and more. Seniors have the burden of a fixed income with usually a 1 to 3 percent raise a year if you're lucky, so it would behoove the city to address this problem rather than stick their heads in the sand and hope that somebody else will remedy it, or that it will magically go away.
The need for low income housing and housing for seniors far outstrips the demand. Greed drives this through higher taxes from higher priced homes, regulations that slow any progress, and the attitude of ignorance and procrastination.
The city needs to act on a solution to the problem, not kick the can down the road. Don't wait for the government to be your white knight. Have the fortitude to solve this now. We the taxpayers demand more than lip service to this problem.
Bill Potts
Santa Maria