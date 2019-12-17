Think carefully about in-shop cannabis consumption
I just read an article written about a cannabis shop that may be getting the okay to allow consumption in the store. Putting aside that Lompoc has five cannabis shops, is this really a good idea?
I believe that for the population of Lompoc, having five cannabis stops is a lot. Little Amsterdam! I suppose that it could be argued that it’s no different than wine tasting.
I hope however, that the mayor, planning department, law enforcement and all other city officials think this through before allowing in-store cannabis consumption.
I would like to see Lompoc thrive, grow, create businesses that create good paying jobs, be a place with a diversity of shopping and a place were people want to come.
Mary Galvin
Lompoc
Power and moral principles
This weekend my wife and I saw the movie “Richard Jewell”. While I think there was some dramatic license taken, I remember those events in 1996. I believe the story portrayed in the movie was generally factual.
It reminded me that the power of the government and that of the media has the potential to do good, but also can do a tremendous amount of harm to an individual. Whether you believe that there was political bias or not, a reading of the Horowitz report tells us that something went terribly wrong with how the FBI used its power to get FISA court permission to surveil the Trump organization.
Like Richard Jewel, many caught up in the Russia investigation and news reporting have nowhere to go to clear their names. Where does Carter Page go to clear his name? I’m reminded of the old saying “power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely”. I would change it to say “power can corrupt, but it doesn’t have to if we are guided by moral principles.”
Fredrick Lee
Santa Maria
Take time to attend Freedom Monument ceremony
Friday I attended the annual ceremony at the Freedom Monument at the Maldonado Center. I noticed, as did others, a number of empty seats. In past years, most were filled and often with standing room only. Those present were often sporting gray hair and were veterans of our armed services. Vandenberg AFB, our neighbor, was well represented with those currently serving.
The Freedom Monument was established 18 years ago to honor those who left our valley to serve in the armed forces. The 113 names inscribed there identify those who did not return but died while in service to our nation. They willingly gave their lives to preserve our values and way of life. Friday’s ceremony was to dedicate a plaque, this time for those who served, and who made the ultimate sacrifice during what was known as the Cold War from 1946-1991.
Unlike those before them, these men and women did not return to a nation with open arms, welcoming them back from a battle well fought. They did not return to parades, flags waving or cheering crowds. They returned to a country with people focused on their day to day lives, but with the knowledge their buddies were still in the fight, defending all that we hold dear.
Most returned with no ill effects, sleepless nights, terrible nightmares or what we now know as PTSD; Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome. All returned with memories, both good and bad of their time in service. I have never met anyone who served and regrets their time in service but recognizes the experience had changed their lives forever.
During this period, many served, but thousands of soldiers, sailors, Marines and Airmen gave their lives for our country. We must remember every person who served to protect what many may take for granted. It is our duty and responsibility to recognize the sacrifice of those who have worn the uniform and those who continue to serve. It is incumbent upon us to ensure future generations remember their service to our nation and it is incumbent upon us to ensure future generations remember their service to our nation and its ideals.
Next year, around early December, give some thought to doing just one thing to honor those who fought and died for our country and attend this ceremony. I am sure you will come away with a greater sense of what our nation stands for and who we are as a people.
Edward J. Zemaitis
Santa Maria
Seek out real information on climate change
A recent letter to the editor concluded that climate change is a political hoax and suggested that we “use the scientific method” to determine if climate change is an imminent threat to our planet and, if so, is it influenced by human behavior.
However, it is hard to understand how that approach resulted in the writer’s conclusion that the changes in climate over the past few decades are normal and harmless. Since few of us have advanced degrees in climate science it makes sense to turn to those highly trained scientists who do.
That would be the most reliable scientific method. The fact is 97% of climate scientists from all corners of the world have determined that the earth is warming at an unprecedented rate, that much of this pattern is the result of human behavior, and that continuing on this path has disastrous consequences. NASA reports rapid warming in the past few decades, 2016 was the warmest year since 1880 and the 10 warmest years in recorded history have occurred since 2005.
As for the cause, scientists have been able to determine that global warming is the result of fossil fuels by studying the composition and chemical signature of gas in the atmosphere.
The bottom line is virtually everyone equipped to make an unbiased, science based assessment of what’s happening to our planet agrees that the climate is warming at an unprecedented and dangerous rate. The voices that deny this scientific fact are driven by economic self interest, inadequate information or a serious case of denial. It's time for all of us to turn off our favorite cable news networks and seek more reliable sources.
Margaret Tillery
Santa Maria
Correcting the record
Regarding a letter in the Dec. 14 edition claiming the Times is frightening little children and gullible adults with an editorial "Warming to science of change", I believe the article states the fact that scientists feel we have one decade (10 years) to reverse the situation. I didn't read anything that claims the earth will end in 10 to 12 years.
Kathy Wilding
Nipomo