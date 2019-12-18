The only way to win is to cheat
I am amazed that otherwise honest and knowledgeable people could believe the antics in the kangaroo court that tried to convince us that it had enough “evidence of high crimes and misdemeanors” to impeach President Donald Trump were legitimate.
I can understand why Democrats were unhappy about their loss in 2016, but they should get over it and deliver on the promises they made to gullible voters in 2018 to win their House of Representatives majority. Instead they focused on ousting their nemesis at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
They started impeachment talk shortly after the 2016 election results were announced. The Obama administration used affidavits based on falsified information to spy on private citizens, the press and the new Republican President; now that’s an abuse of power!
Then even though one of their current candidates for president very publicly demanded that an investigation into corruption in the Ukraine be halted or foreign aid would be withheld, they tried to push a narrative that it was President Trump who did it.
They couldn’t prove any of the allegations which they based their impeachment case on, so they came up with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
First, if you examine many of the Executive Orders issued by Presidents for the last 60 years you can make a case that there may have been many abuses of power. Second, since all three branches of government are equal, one branch can’t demand anything from another unless they establish their need-to-know in court and get a warrant.
All you need to know is that the current slate of Democrat candidates is so poorly equipped that they can’t possibly win in November 2020. The only way to unseat President Trump is to cheat and that’s what they are doing.
Ron Fink
Lompoc
President must represent us well
We need George Santayana, “Those who cannot learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”
Lincoln was a Republican and his vice president, Johnson, a Democrat. In 1868, the House impeached Johnson and sent 11 articles of impeachment to the 54 Senators. Only nine Senators were Democrats, so a two-thirds majority (36 votes) to convict was a foregone conclusion. The final count was 35 guilty and 19 not guilty.
Clinton was a Democrat and on Dec. 19, 1998, the House impeached him and sent two articles of impeachment (perjury and obstruction of justice) to the 100 Senators (55 Republican and 45 Democrat). He was acquitted on both articles with all 45 Democrats voting not guilty, and Republicans split their votes with a majority voting guilty.
Clinton had lied under oath which was the basis for his impeachment. While still in office after his acquittal, he was cited for contempt of court and fined $90,000. The day before he left office, he agreed to a plea agreement to avoid prosecution for perjury and obstruction.
Trump is being impeached by the House for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. A total of 67 votes are needed to convict in a Senate of 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats and two Independents. Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham have already said that will not happen. They have decided before any evidence has been presented. Wouldn’t you love to have a jury like that, acquittal before you face trial? By the way, McConnell voted Clinton guilty on both articles in 1998.
Trump will not be found guilty and will continue down the presidential path he has chosen. As American citizens, we must follow until he is no longer President subject to his antics. He has continued to ask foreign governments to help him in his political ambitions and although it doesn’t appear he has lied under oath, he has continued to lie over 13,000 verified times to the American public in his speeches and political rallies.
That’s what the future holds for all Americans, since the President is above the law (Attorney General Barr). Our duty as citizen voters is to make sure the person we want to represent us in the world has ethics, integrity along with honesty. A President who constantly rails against Democrats, Republicans, world leaders and tweets vile words toward anyone, can only divide us internally and isolate us in the world.
Stan Novara
Santa Maria